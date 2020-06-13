Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

119 Apartments for rent in Elgin, IL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrict...
Verified

Last updated June 13
$
52 Units Available
Watermark at the Grove
2511 Watermark Ter, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1249 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The Grove is a pedestrian-friendly, master planned destination for dining, retail services and entertainment.
Verified

Last updated June 13
6 Units Available
Wing Park Apartments
6 Tivoli Place, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
938 sqft
Perfect Blend of Luxury & Location! Reserve your new home today!

Last updated June 13
Parkwood
1 Unit Available
248 Waverly Drive
248 Waverly Drive, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1130 sqft
Nicely updated 3 bedroom 2 bath split level home with 2 car attached garage. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large family room in lower level. Sliding doors leading to patio and fenced yard.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
180 Goldenrod Dr.
180 Goldenrod Dr, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1756 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath in Elgin! Brand New! - This BRAND NEW Townhome is located on the far west side of Elgin and was completed in March of 2019. This gorgeous tri-level townhome has 3-bedrooms, 2-full baths and double car garage.

Last updated June 12
North Country Knolls
1 Unit Available
2153 Vernon Dr
2153 Vernon Drive, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
Lovely, 2 bedroom apartments in the quiet County Knolls area. Close to shopping, restaurants, theaters and more! Only 2 blocks west of St Joseph Hospital. Closets in every room. Super clean. Eat in kitchen with private balcony/patio.

Last updated June 13
Downtown Elgin
1 Unit Available
152 River Walk Ct - 1
152 River Walk Ct, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1875 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed/ 2.5 Bath Brick Townhome in downtown Elgin. Large windows for lots of natural light. Large Kitchen with island and beautiful wood floors. Full bathroom for both bedrooms and walk-in closets.

Last updated June 13
Downtown Elgin
1 Unit Available
50 S. Grove Ave Unit 313
50 South Grove Avenue, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1302 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath unit on 3rd floor with 2 balconies. Just a few minutes walk from downtown shops and restaurants and the Metra station. Hardwood flooring through open kitchen into living and dining room.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
176 Goldenrod Drive
176 Goldenrod Dr, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1758 sqft
Shows like a model. Open concept kitchen features a large island, extra counter space, designer cabinets, pantry, and stainless steel appliances! Kitchen island overlooks spacious great room.

Last updated June 13
Downtown Elgin
1 Unit Available
160 Symphony Way
160 Symphony Way, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1200 sqft
Exclusive & cozy, large 2 bedroom/ 2 bath for rent in the heart of downtown Elgin with a deck in the back! This condo is a total gut rehab, EVERYTHING will be brand new.

Last updated June 13
Southwest Elgin
1 Unit Available
425 Morgan Street
425 Morgan Street, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1560 sqft
Remodeled in 2020 - new refrigerator, stove, kitchen cabinets, bathroom, furnace, water heater, and laundry room. New Central AC coming in the Spring! Very large unit - 3 bedrooms plus 2 separate living areas - 1,560 square feet.

Last updated June 13
Southwest Elgin
1 Unit Available
365 Vandalia Street
365 Vandalia Street, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1292 sqft
Great opportunity to rent this charming cape cod home in excellent condition! Beautifully arched doorway leads into living room with 9' ceilings, wood-burning fireplace and hardwood flooring.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
889 Jefferson Avenue
889 Jefferson Avenue, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
910 sqft
This One Is A Deal! Well Maintained Brick And Ceder Building Offers A 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Unit With 1 Car Garage And Includes Heat And Water! Large Living Room With Fantastic Picture Window, Beautiful Tile Floors, Neutral Paint, And Very Bright.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1450 Plymouth Lane
1450 Plymouth Lane, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1000 sqft
Great Location - Great Amenities. Nice fourth floor unit with two bedrooms - 1 bath - open floor plan and efficient layout. Sliding glass doors to private balcony. Laundry on same floor and storage space across the hall.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1204 FREDERICK Court
1204 Frederick Court, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2421 sqft
GREAT NORTH AND EAST SIDE LOCATION NEAR RTE 59 AT SHOE FACTORY RD! LOFT PLUS 3 BEDROOMS AND AN OFFICE/GUESTROOM IN LOWER LEVEL WITH A 3RD FULL SHOWER BATHROOM INCLUDING A SAUNA! GREAT FLOOR PLAN WITH FINISHED BASEMENT! SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH PANTRY

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1278 Blackhawk Drive
1278 Blackhawk Drive, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
This charming home allows a convenient location to both the commercial world with quick access to I-90 and the natural world with Trout Park and the Voyageur Landing Forest Preserve.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2381 Cottonwood Drive
2381 Cottonwood Drive, Elgin, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2557 sqft
Lots of Room to Roam!! 2 Story Foyer, Vaulted Ceilings, Skylights Balcony Offering Views of Family Room. All Appliances, Butler Panty, Door off Eating area leads to Deck with Great Backup that Overlooks Open Area.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
32 Greenridge Road
32 Green Ridge Road, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
1937 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 32 Greenridge Road in Elgin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Elgin
Verified

Last updated June 13
26 Units Available
Villages at Canterfield
50 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1384 sqft
Is your ideal home modern, brimming with upscale details, and close to everywhere you want to be? The Villages at Canterfield offers a one-of-a-kind chance to enjoy the finer things in life in a community built around your desires.
Verified

Last updated June 13
$
56 Units Available
Springs at South Elgin
350 Gyorr Avenue, South Elgin, IL
Studio
$1,246
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,313
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1135 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center. Units are spacious with lots of natural light and open floor plans. Located close to shops and dining.
Verified

Last updated June 13
38 Units Available
Springs at Canterfield
1900 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
Studio
$1,198
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,309
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
1135 sqft
Set on verdant wooded grounds under sprawling blue skies, Springs at Canterfield is your ticket to luxury. Our garden-inspired community features studio, one, two, and three bedroom townhome-style apartments for rent in West Dundee, Illinois.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2220 Aurora Drive, Unit 24
2220 Aurora Dr, Pingree Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
968 sqft
Excellent 2nd floor condo with 9 foot ceilings and nice open floor plan. Roomy living room with patio door to balcony, nice dining area adjacent to kitchen. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and all appliances.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1675 Sandcastle Lane
1675 Sandcastle Lane, Pingree Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1728 sqft
This Beautiful Wilmington B Model Townhome Offers 7 rooms 2 bedrooms and a large loft, 2.5 baths, Attached 2 car garage, Large Kitchen with eating area and back deck, English style Lower Level with Family room...

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
732 Robertson Road
732 Robertson Road, South Elgin, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2542 sqft
Beautiful Sunsets on the Waterfront! ~ 4 bedroom home on the Fox River. ~ Large fenced yard, shade trees...

Last updated June 13
Sterling Oaks
1 Unit Available
4 Tilia Court
4 Tilia Court, Streamwood, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3378 sqft
2 story colonial in Sterling Oaks with walk-out basement situated on a premium cul-du-sac lot.
City Guide for Elgin, IL

Greetings, present and future residents of Elgin! Situated about 40 miles northwest of downtown Chicago on the banks of the Fox River, Elgin is a popular residential destination for leasers who covet Chicagoland lodgings without having to pay typical Chicagoland prices. Sound like a good fit for you? Then journey on, bold apartment hunter, because the dwellings of your dreams may be just a few clicks anyway.

First, though, let’s take a moment to answer the questions we know you must have about life in Elgin … See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Elgin, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Elgin renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

