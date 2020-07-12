Apartment List
/
IL
/
elgin
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:34 PM

139 Apartments for rent in Elgin, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Elgin apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private gara... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
73 Units Available
Watermark at the Grove
2511 Watermark Ter, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1249 sqft
The Grove is a pedestrian-friendly, master planned destination for dining, retail services and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Wing Park Apartments
6 Tivoli Place, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
938 sqft
Perfect Blend of Luxury & Location! Reserve your new home today!

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Country Knolls
2153 Vernon Dr
2153 Vernon Drive, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
Lovely, 2 bedroom apartments in the quiet County Knolls area. Close to shopping, restaurants, theaters and more! Only 2 blocks west of St Joseph Hospital. Closets in every room. Super clean. Eat in kitchen with private balcony/patio.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1370 Cimarron Court
1370 Cimarron Court, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1229 sqft
Excellent 1/2 duplex rental now available! Great cul-de-sac location! Your own private fenced backyard with storage shed and cement patio! Spacious front living room with lots of natural light! Family room with sliding glass doors to the patio opens

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Elgin
100 E Chicago St - 206
100 East Chicago Street, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
502 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 1 Bedroom with Fabulous Layout In Historical Retail Space on 2nd Floor and Features Original Picture Windows Newly Rehabbed Brand New Floors Brand New Kitchen with Wood Cabinets and Imitation Granite Counters L Shaped Kitchen with Breakfast

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
College Green
1663 Pebble Beach Circle
1663 Pebble Beach Circle, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1446 sqft
Spectacular completely remodeled 3 bedroom townhouse. Newly installed in Spring 2019: LVT flooring, stainless steel appliances, kitchen & granite countertops. Porcelain tiling, vanity , all lights. Large Roman soak tub.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
836 MILLCREEK Circle
836 Millcreek Circle, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1449 sqft
Located in a beautiful townhouse community, you will love this newly rehabbed home. From the cathedral ceilings and open floor plan to the finished walk-out basement, this tri-level townhome is lacking nothing.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2422 Emily Lane
2422 Emily Lane, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1980 sqft
Wonderful Townhouse with easy access to Randall Road featuring 2 bedrooms + loft, 2.5 baths and 2 car garage. English basement has family room and main level laundry and deck. Pets ok on case by case basis with additional pet rent and/or deposit.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1379 Cimarron Ct
1379 Cimarron Court, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1344 sqft
1379 Cimarron Ct Available 08/11/20 HURRY THIS IS A MUST SEE! LOCATED IN BEAUTIFUL ELGIN, 3 BED/1. 5 BATH TOWN HOUSE WITH GARAGE, AVAILABLE AUGUST 11,2020 - WONDERFUL 3 BED/1.5 BATH FOR RENT IN A BEAUTIFUL SUBDIVISION. HOME HAS 3 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
260 Comstock Drive
260 Comstock Drive, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1896 sqft
SHADY HILL TOWNHOME AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 2.1 BATHS, BASEMENT, AND 2-CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. HUGE MASTER SUITE AND MASTER BATH WITH NICE WALK-IN CLOSET. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. NICE ROOM SIZES. PLENTY OF STORAGE.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
North Country Knolls
2134 Vernon Drive
2134 Vernon Drive, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
2 Bed/ 1 Bath Duplex with large fenced in backyard. Newly refinished hardwood floors and freshly painted. Large eat-in kitchen and full unfinished basement with hookups for washer and dryer. Tenant pays all utilities. No Pets. Duplex

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Elgin
152 River Walk Ct - 1
152 River Walk Ct, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1875 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed/ 2.5 Bath Brick Townhome in downtown Elgin. Large windows for lots of natural light. Large Kitchen with island and beautiful wood floors. Full bathroom for both bedrooms and walk-in closets.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Elgin
365 Vandalia Street
365 Vandalia Street, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1292 sqft
Great opportunity to rent this charming cape cod home in excellent condition! Beautifully arched doorway leads into living room with 9' ceilings, wood-burning fireplace and hardwood flooring.

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
32 Greenridge Road
32 Green Ridge Road, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
1937 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 32 Greenridge Road in Elgin. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1136 Meagan Court
1136 Megan Ct, Elgin, IL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1136 Meagan Court in Elgin. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 19

Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
621 Hiawatha Drive
621 Hiawatha Drive, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 621 Hiawatha Drive in Elgin. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Grant Park
908 High St
908 High Street, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Remodeled 2 Bdr House - Wing Park Neighborhood - Property Id: 118386 Remodeled unfurnished house for rent. 2 Bedroom, 1 bath., front room, remodeled kitchen, dining room, family room, partial basement with laundry with access to 1 car garage.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Century Oaks
1012 Meadow Ln
1012 Meadow Lane, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful well maintained 3 Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom Ranch with everything you can ask for located in a great neighborhood.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
297 Chaparral Cir
297 Chaparral Circle, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
Make your appointment today to view this spacious, ranch style duplex highlighted by hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings! Enjoy the cool evenings cuddled-up in the family room next to the warm fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Elgin
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
46 Units Available
Springs at South Elgin
350 Gyorr Avenue, South Elgin, IL
Studio
$1,166
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,291
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1135 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center. Units are spacious with lots of natural light and open floor plans. Located close to shops and dining.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
41 Units Available
Springs at Canterfield
1900 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
Studio
$1,130
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,326
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1135 sqft
Set on verdant wooded grounds under sprawling blue skies, Springs at Canterfield is your ticket to luxury. Our garden-inspired community features studio, one, two, and three bedroom townhome-style apartments for rent in West Dundee, Illinois.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
31 Units Available
Villages at Canterfield
50 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1384 sqft
Is your ideal home modern, brimming with upscale details, and close to everywhere you want to be? The Villages at Canterfield offers a one-of-a-kind chance to enjoy the finer things in life in a community built around your desires.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
$
40 Units Available
Seasons at Randall Road
400 Randall Rd, West Dundee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1598 sqft
Seasons embodies the evolution of luxury suburban living by providing an exceptional location blended with a wide array of high end amenities and finishes tailored to suit your lifestyle.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
61 Melrose Court
61 Melrose Ct, South Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1560 sqft
Spacious 3-bedroom with unfinished basement located right next to the Fox River. This home has brand new carpet throughout and is being professionally painted. Unit has a private driveway and large double car garage.
City Guide for Elgin, IL

Greetings, present and future residents of Elgin! Situated about 40 miles northwest of downtown Chicago on the banks of the Fox River, Elgin is a popular residential destination for leasers who covet Chicagoland lodgings without having to pay typical Chicagoland prices. Sound like a good fit for you? Then journey on, bold apartment hunter, because the dwellings of your dreams may be just a few clicks anyway.

First, though, let’s take a moment to answer the questions we know you must have about life in Elgin … See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Elgin, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Elgin apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Elgin 1 BedroomsElgin 2 BedroomsElgin 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsElgin 3 BedroomsElgin Apartments with Balcony
Elgin Apartments with GarageElgin Apartments with GymElgin Apartments with Hardwood FloorsElgin Apartments with ParkingElgin Apartments with Pool
Elgin Apartments with Washer-DryerElgin Dog Friendly ApartmentsElgin Luxury PlacesElgin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILGlendale Heights, ILDeKalb, ILBuffalo Grove, ILCarol Stream, ILRomeoville, IL
Vernon Hills, ILPark Ridge, ILLisle, ILNorthbrook, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILGurnee, ILOswego, ILAlgonquin, ILHoffman Estates, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Judson UniversityCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago