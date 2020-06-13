Apartment List
/
IL
/
crystal lake
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

82 Apartments for rent in Crystal Lake, IL

📍
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
34 Units Available
Skyridge Club Apartments
1395 Skyridge Dr, Crystal Lake, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,213
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1028 sqft
Skyridge is located at 1395 Skyridge Drive Crystal Lake, IL and is managed by PMR Companies, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Skyridge offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 631 to 1159 sq.ft.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Crystal Lake
1 Unit Available
37 Briarwood Drive
37 Briarwood Road, Crystal Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1707 sqft
Do not miss your opportunity to live in this updated home, located a short walk or bike from Crystal Lake beaches and entertainment! The kitchen features 42 inch cabinets, Corian counter tops and Stainless appliances.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
590 Somerset Lane
590 Somerset Lane, Crystal Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
989 sqft
Recently renovated 2 bed, 2 bath first floor condo with awesome amenities, perfect location and great schools. Open concept living room, dining room and kitchen with breakfast bar, new counters and flooring.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
639 Virginia Road
639 Virginia Road, Crystal Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
867 sqft
Newly rehabbed 2-bed unit available for immediate occupancy with lN-UNIT WASHER/DRYER. Enjoy the natural light, cathedral ceilings and a private MASTER BATH. Never worry about anyone above you! Gorgeous new flooring, vanities, & fresh paint.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
217 Uteg Street
217 Uteg Street, Crystal Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
891 sqft
2 BEDROOM 2 BATH SECOND FLOOR END UNIT CONDO. MOVE IN READY, NEWER LAMINATE FLOOR, NEWER DUAL SLIDER DOOR AND MORE. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM OFFERS WALK-IN CLOSET AND FULL BATH. SLIDER OPENS TO PRIVATE DECK AND TREE-LINED BACKYARD. WASHER & DRYER.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Randall Hill at The Villages
1 Unit Available
1661 Carlemont Drive
1661 Carlemont Drive, Crystal Lake, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1661 Carlemont Drive in Crystal Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Ashton Pointe
1 Unit Available
842 Oak Hollow Road
842 Oak Hollow Road, Crystal Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2068 sqft
FABULOUS EXECUTIVE RENTAL WITH GREAT LOCATION, JUST STEPS TO TRAIN AND WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN CRYSTAL LAKE. BEAUTIFUL END UNIT, 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH WITH MANY UPGRADES, FORMER ASHTON POINTE MODEL.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Kings Gate West
1 Unit Available
1855 ANDOVER Lane
1855 Andover Lane, Crystal Lake, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3382 sqft
IMMACULATE home in an "Estate-like" area. This home is full of upgrades, including HARDWOOD Flooring, carpeting & high end STAINLESS appliances. Built for entertaining with a Center Island & large pantry.

1 of 10

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
Four Colonies
1 Unit Available
485 Brook Drive
485 Brook Drive, Crystal Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1364 sqft
Kitchen features SS appliances. 1 Car attached Garage. Washer/Dryer included. Deck & fenced Yard. Rehab in 2017: new garage door, water heater, gutters/downspouts, thermostat, vinyl flooring and many other improvements! Pet Friendly.

1 of 14

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
435 Brandy Drive
435 Brandy Drive, Crystal Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 story townhome in great location. Hardwood flooring and fresh paint through out! 1st level washer & dryer + 1/2 bath! Open concept living & dining that gains access to private patio through glass sliders.

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Hunters West
1 Unit Available
1640 Quail Way
1640 Quail Way, Crystal Lake, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,675
3180 sqft
Move right into this stunning, updated home in Crystal Lake.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Crystal Lake
1 Unit Available
141 Edgewater Drive
141 Edgewater Drive, Crystal Lake, IL
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
3472 sqft
Want to "shelter in place" at the lake? SHORT TERM RENTAL OPTION AVAILABLE. Available July 19th. This classic lake cottage has been COMPLETELY TRANSFORMED for today's modern life.
Results within 1 mile of Crystal Lake

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northstar
1 Unit Available
North Star Condos
88 Harvest Gate, Lake in the Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Available (Now) Spacious condo with 1275 SqFt Fireplace in unit. Washer & Dryer in unit. Bright Sunny southern exposure and close to shopping and expressway! Text or Call for appointment to view. 847-767-2877 $1500.00 Security Deposit New carpet.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1330 Cunat Court
1330 Cunat Court, Lake in the Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$925
600 sqft
Fantastic one bedroom studio style condo on the 3rd floor, very clean with Vaulted ceilings in bedroom and family room. Balcony with glass sliding doors from family room and bedroom. New washer and dryer in unit. Large walk-in closet in bedroom.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1351 Cunat Court
1351 Cunat Court, Lake in the Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
880 sqft
Spic and span! Great 2BR, 2 full bath 2nd floor condo with a handy garage! Ready to move in. All appliances included. Brand new stainless stove and fridge. Brand new carpet and paint! Great condition and best price around.Agent owned.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Orchard Acres
1 Unit Available
4718 East Crystal Lake Avenue
4718 East Crystal Lake Avenue, McHenry County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1985 sqft
Showings start 6/2/2020 after current tenent moves out, minimum 700 credit score required, please feel free to fill our application to get started.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Berian Estates
1 Unit Available
4204 JACQUELINE Lane
4204 Jacqueline Road, McHenry County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
5500 sqft
Incredible value for this beautiful super spacious custom built all brick home situated on over 1/2 acre on an interior lot within popular Berian Estates. The dramatic 2 story foyer gives you a sense of what is to come.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
7317 Chesterfield Road
7317 Chesterfield Road, McHenry County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2400 sqft
Seller requires all entrants cover their mouths and noses during showings. Gloves provided in the house, please dispose of when finished looking and only take one pair for each person. Bathroom is being remodeled. New paint though much of the home.

1 of 1

Last updated May 31 at 02:09am
Princeton Crossing
1 Unit Available
3232 HARVARD Lane
3232 Harvard Ln, Lake in the Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
A very nice & spacious townhome with a Loft and a Full Basement! 2-story Great Room with a Fireplace, Kitchen with Eat-in Area & 42" Cabinets, First Floor Laundry & Sliders to the Patio. Generous-sized bedrooms and 2 1/2 Bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Crystal Lake
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
$
Old Town District
2 Units Available
ReNew on Main
1 North Main Street, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,810
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1426 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
18 Units Available
Algonquin Square Apartments
2400 Millbrook Dr, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,652
1240 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with private patios/balconies and custom finishes. Residents get access to a barbecue area and conference room. Valet service available. Pet friendly. Close to Algonquin Commons. Near I-90.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Millbrook Townhomes
1 Unit Available
1443 Millbrook Dr
1443 Millbrook Drive, Algonquin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1567 sqft
Behind Algonquin Commons - Property Id: 186834 Amazing 2Br, 1.5 Ba townhouse with a loft, hardwood floors and cathedral ceilings in Master Bathroom. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Well maintained and updated.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3039 Courtland St
3039 Courtland Street, Woodstock, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1224 sqft
3039 Courtland St Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom / 2.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Silver Lakes Oakwood Hills
1 Unit Available
3648 Greenview
3648 Greenview Road, Oakwood Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1400 sqft
Fantastic Southport Corridor two bedroom, one bath in Lakeview/Wrigleyville features bay windows, heat included, updated kitchen with custom stone countertops, new mini blinds, freshly painted, new applicances, gas oven/range, fridge, dishwasher,

Median Rent in Crystal Lake

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Crystal Lake is $1,212, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,426.
Studio
$1,045
1 Bed
$1,212
2 Beds
$1,426
3+ Beds
$1,824
City GuideCrystal Lake
Looking for a good place to live? Well, that’s funny, because Crystal Lake’s motto just so happens to be “A Good Place to Live.” How coincidental! Located in northeastern Illinois, Crystal Lake is a rustic town that’s chock full of history and sweet suburban surroundings. Though the name may be reminiscent of a certain film, for scary movie fans, the city is anything but. The historic downtown district can only be described as quaint and the ability to find a fantastic apartment at a afforda...
Life in Crystal Lake

We concur; Crystal Lake is a pretty good place to live. Still skeptical? Well take a look at our listings and see for yourself!

In terms of cost of living, Illinois isn’t known as the least expensive state out there, but Crystal Lake does what it can to help those on a budget. When we refer to apartments in Crystal Lake as “inexpensive,” that typically means they fall well below the cost of living in nearby Chicago and other neighboring suburbs. For instance, one-bedroom apartments in Crystal Lake range between $760 and $900. The lower priced one-bedroom places are nothing short of basic, whereas the $900 apartment option will offer everything from a concierge to furnished apartments, tennis courts and complimentary breakfast each morning. Not too shabby for apartment living, eh?

Two bedrooms in the city fall somewhere between $880 and $1200, with the more costly apartments being in a resort style complex such as Skyridge Club, and the less expensive apartments being established, cozy apartment communities. Keep in mind that you don’t have to pay a lot to get a lot in Crystal Lake. A less expensive apartment doesn’t mean a complete lack of amenities, either. In fact, most complexes feature cable, Internet, some paid utilities, views, swimming pools, garages, fireplaces, short-term leases and access to the Metra train.

Regarding deposits, the prices tend to fluctuate between $200 and $500 depending on the apartment size and its community. Surprisingly, newer apartments in Crystal Lake tend to have the least expensive deposits. Bringing pets along will also cost you a sometimes-hefty deposit of about $300 or so. While there are dog restrictions, cats tend to rule the roost here in Crystal Lake. You can often have two cats in every apartment.

We think you’ll agree that life in Crystal Lake is good, if not great. Shopping in the historic downtown district, festivals at the Dole Mansion (mmm… ribs festival), a high quality of outdoor life (50 miles of bike paths, anyone?) and access to the big city atmosphere of Chicago (less than an hour by train) are just a few things this city has in store for you. Use this guide and our clever apartment listings to find your perfect apartment in Crystal Lake, just make sure it’s not Friday the 13th before looking. Good luck!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Crystal Lake?
In Crystal Lake, the median rent is $1,045 for a studio, $1,212 for a 1-bedroom, $1,426 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,824 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Crystal Lake, check out our monthly Crystal Lake Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Crystal Lake?
Some of the colleges located in the Crystal Lake area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Crystal Lake?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Crystal Lake from include Chicago, Naperville, Aurora, Waukegan, and Arlington Heights.

Similar Pages

Crystal Lake 1 BedroomsCrystal Lake 2 Bedrooms
Crystal Lake Apartments with GarageCrystal Lake Apartments with Pool
Crystal Lake Apartments with Washer-Dryer