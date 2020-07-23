130 Apartments for rent in Kane County, IL📍
18 Units Available
Ashford at Geneva
390 Brittany Ct, Geneva, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,427
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,382
997 sqft
Quiet community living with landscaped grounds that feature a pool, fitness center, and clubhouse. Upgraded pet-friendly units feature air conditioning, washer/dryers, and large closets. Close to Geneva Station with links to I-88.
18 Units Available
Algonquin Square Apartments
2400 Millbrook Dr, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,276
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,578
1240 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with private patios/balconies and custom finishes. Residents get access to a barbecue area and conference room. Valet service available. Pet friendly. Close to Algonquin Commons. Near I-90.
43 Units Available
Ascend St. Charles
100 Lakeside Dr, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1425 sqft
Within the desirable St. Charles School District. Landscaped apartment community with pond views. Apartments feature ceramic tile entries, gourmet kitchens with white appliances and bathrooms with oval soaking tubs. Garage car parking available.
38 Units Available
Springs at Canterfield
1900 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
Studio
$1,207
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,353
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1135 sqft
Set on verdant wooded grounds under sprawling blue skies, Springs at Canterfield is your ticket to luxury. Our garden-inspired community features studio, one, two, and three bedroom townhome-style apartments for rent in West Dundee, Illinois.
38 Units Available
Seasons at Randall Road
400 Randall Rd, West Dundee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1598 sqft
Seasons embodies the evolution of luxury suburban living by providing an exceptional location blended with a wide array of high end amenities and finishes tailored to suit your lifestyle.
40 Units Available
Springs at South Elgin
350 Gyorr Avenue, South Elgin, IL
Studio
$1,214
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1135 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center. Units are spacious with lots of natural light and open floor plans. Located close to shops and dining.
9 Units Available
Wing Park Apartments
6 Tivoli Place, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
938 sqft
Perfect Blend of Luxury & Location! Reserve your new home today!
5 Units Available
Randall Highlands Apartment Homes
1241 Ritter St, North Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,006
1455 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury homes with large closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and game room on site. Easy access to I-88. Near Fox Valley Golf Club.
24 Units Available
Springs at Orchard Road
1801 Oak St, North Aurora, IL
Studio
$1,337
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1135 sqft
Newly-built luxury apartment community amid tree-lined streets. Floor plans include courtyard, attached garage, private balcony or patio. Stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Pet-friendly with pet spa area.
5 Units Available
The View Apartments St. Charles
1000 Geneva Rd, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,481
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,036
1150 sqft
Its Geneva Road location puts this property close to Mount St. Mary Park and the Fox River. Amenities include cookout areas and a swimming pool. Units have been recently renovated and provide in-unit laundry.
8 Units Available
The Township at St. Charles
201 North Tyler Road, St. Charles, IL
Studio
$1,105
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1365 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!The Township St.
24 Units Available
Big Woods Marmion
The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing
3055 Riverbirch Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,004
1391 sqft
Located just off I-88 and Kirk Road. Newly renovated, these one- to three-bedroom units feature granite counters, tile backsplashes, new lighting and wood flooring. This is a pet-friendly community.
13 Units Available
The Crossings St. Charles
1690 Covington Ct, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
997 sqft
The Crossings at St Charles will delight you with a resort-like atmosphere, luxury amenities, and an on-site, professional staff dedicated to providing first-class service.
24 Units Available
Edgelawn Randall
Orchard Village Apartments
1240 W Indian Trail Rd, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,151
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
992 sqft
The Westfield Fox Valley Shopping Center is only minutes from this community. Units include walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Residents enjoy a gym, game room, and garage parking.
27 Units Available
Villages at Canterfield
50 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1384 sqft
Is your ideal home modern, brimming with upscale details, and close to everywhere you want to be? The Villages at Canterfield offers a one-of-a-kind chance to enjoy the finer things in life in a community built around your desires.
4 Units Available
Prairie Pointe
1820 Wessel Ct, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,139
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
850 sqft
Located just off Randall Road, this complex offers dozens of unique amenities and is just 2.5 miles from the Chicago Metro Station. Units offer breakfast bars, cable ready-hookups, central air, dishwashers, and extra storage.
1 Unit Available
Lords Park
3 North Liberty Street
3 North Liberty Street, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
CHARMING MINT CONDITION HUGE APARTMENT IN PRIME LOCATION!! If you are looking for a property with old world character you have found it!!! Truly unique unit features large eat in kitchen area, private laundry in unit, gigantic living room,
1 Unit Available
Indian Creek
1755 Molitor Rd
1755 Molitor Road, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1755 Molitor Rd Available 08/10/20 Two Bedroom Duplex with Shared Garage - Two bed and one bath duplex on large lot in Aurora. Updated kitchen with loads of work and storage space and access to patio. Basement for storage and work area.
1 Unit Available
Blackhawk
643 W. Galena blvd
643 West Galena Boulevard, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
2 Br, 2 Bath spacious near downtown - Property Id: 315432 Spacious property with hardwood floors and tile on main floor. 2 Br on main floor. There is a spacious attic and tons of room in the basement. Basement has large room and full bathroom.
1 Unit Available
2452 Emily Ln
2452 Emily Lane, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1628 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Emily Lane - Property Id: 323409 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2452-emily-ln-elgin-il/323409 Property Id 323409 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5973383)
1 Unit Available
323 Elgin Ave
323 Duncan Avenue, East Dundee, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath home on an oversized lot. You couldn't ask for a larger garage. Storage, work shop, or hang out space, the space can hold all of it at one time. The open space kitchen and family room are perfect for entertaining.
1 Unit Available
1611 Millbrook Drive
1611 Millbrook Drive, Algonquin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1324 sqft
1611 Millbrook Drive Available 08/25/20 Beautiful Ranch Home located in the Canterbury Subdivision! - Ranch Style Townhome for Rent - Beautiful Hardwood Floors, 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths.
1 Unit Available
618 N Washington Ave
618 North Washington Avenue, Batavia, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
Spacious Home in Batavia - Property Id: 282412 Spacious Rental with 4 bedrooms 2bath. Large Two Car Garage. Large Background. Property is available for rent. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard work.
1 Unit Available
Indian Creek
1770 Felten Road 1B
1770 Felten Road, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1150 sqft
Remodeled beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Apartment - Property Id: 31566 Completely remodeled. Beautiful Large 3 Bed Room 2 new bathrooms. Apartment Near I-88 & Aurora Outlet. 3 generous size bedrooms and large master suite with separate full bath.
Frequently Asked Questions
Some of the colleges located in the Kane County area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Chicago, Naperville, Aurora, Waukegan, and Arlington Heights have apartments for rent.
