/
/
west dundee
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 PM
112 Apartments for rent in West Dundee, IL📍
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
38 Units Available
Springs at Canterfield
1900 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
Studio
$1,198
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,309
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1135 sqft
Set on verdant wooded grounds under sprawling blue skies, Springs at Canterfield is your ticket to luxury. Our garden-inspired community features studio, one, two, and three bedroom townhome-style apartments for rent in West Dundee, Illinois.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
25 Units Available
Villages at Canterfield
50 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1384 sqft
Is your ideal home modern, brimming with upscale details, and close to everywhere you want to be? The Villages at Canterfield offers a one-of-a-kind chance to enjoy the finer things in life in a community built around your desires.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
430 CAVALIER Court
430 Cavalier Court, West Dundee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1360 sqft
Vacant and ready for showings! West Dundee Townhome! 3 bedroom + 1.5 bath. Full finished basement! Main level features living room with bay window. Large kitchen with great cabinet space. Second level includes perfectly sized bedrooms.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
620 Kane Street
620 Kane Street, West Dundee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
800 sqft
Great spot in town for this second-floor 1-bedroom rental walk to all of your favorite spots in East and West Dundee. Updates include new flooring in the eat-in kitchen, fresh paint throughout, and a completely remodeled bathroom.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2649 Carrington Drive
2649 Carrington Drive, West Dundee, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3159 sqft
**A FANTASTIC RENTAL OPPORTUNITY** Living is easy in this light and bright 4-bedroom home with over 3,100 square feet and is located in the lovely Carrington Reserve subdivision.
1 of 1
Last updated March 20 at 05:30am
1 Unit Available
603 Oregon Avenue
603 Oregon Avenue, West Dundee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2040 sqft
Completely gutted and remodeled in 2008. 3 bedrooms 2.1 baths Beautiful open kitchen w/granite counter tops, large master suite w/vaulted ceilings and deck. Big deck off back and front porch NO PETS don't ask
Results within 1 mile of West Dundee
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
$
52 Units Available
Watermark at the Grove
2511 Watermark Ter, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1249 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The Grove is a pedestrian-friendly, master planned destination for dining, retail services and entertainment.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
250 Spring Point Drive
250 Spring Point Drive, Carpentersville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1336 sqft
Don't miss this 3 bedroom 1.1 bath Townhome surrounded by forest preserve. Great 2 story entry with nice open floor plan . Living room has wood burning fireplace with french doors leading to outdoor patio.
Results within 5 miles of West Dundee
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
$
Old Town District
2 Units Available
ReNew on Main
1 North Main Street, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,810
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1426 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
18 Units Available
Algonquin Square Apartments
2400 Millbrook Dr, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,652
1240 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with private patios/balconies and custom finishes. Residents get access to a barbecue area and conference room. Valet service available. Pet friendly. Close to Algonquin Commons. Near I-90.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
Wing Park Apartments
6 Tivoli Place, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
938 sqft
Perfect Blend of Luxury & Location! Reserve your new home today!
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Millbrook Townhomes
1 Unit Available
1443 Millbrook Dr
1443 Millbrook Drive, Algonquin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1567 sqft
Behind Algonquin Commons - Property Id: 186834 Amazing 2Br, 1.5 Ba townhouse with a loft, hardwood floors and cathedral ceilings in Master Bathroom. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Well maintained and updated.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
180 Goldenrod Dr.
180 Goldenrod Dr, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1756 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath in Elgin! Brand New! - This BRAND NEW Townhome is located on the far west side of Elgin and was completed in March of 2019. This gorgeous tri-level townhome has 3-bedrooms, 2-full baths and double car garage.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Near West Elgin
1 Unit Available
325 Locust St
325 Locust Street, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
Beautifully Renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, Main Floor Unit of a Charming 2 Flat is Ready for you to Call Home! You are welcomed into the spacious Living Room boasting a Trayed Ceiling, Large Windows, High Ceilings, Original Trim Work, and new Wood
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northstar
1 Unit Available
North Star Condos
88 Harvest Gate, Lake in the Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Available (Now) Spacious condo with 1275 SqFt Fireplace in unit. Washer & Dryer in unit. Bright Sunny southern exposure and close to shopping and expressway! Text or Call for appointment to view. 847-767-2877 $1500.00 Security Deposit New carpet.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Country Knolls
1 Unit Available
2153 Vernon Dr
2153 Vernon Drive, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
Lovely, 2 bedroom apartments in the quiet County Knolls area. Close to shopping, restaurants, theaters and more! Only 2 blocks west of St Joseph Hospital. Closets in every room. Super clean. Eat in kitchen with private balcony/patio.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
725 Ripple Brook Ln
725 Ripple Brook Lane, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Available 07/01/20 725 Ripple Brook Ln - Property Id: 290537 Beautiful view from lakefront 2 story town-home w/loft on the east side of Elgin in Cobbler's Crossing. 5 min. walking distance to shopping and grocery (Jewel-Osco), CPA, SubWay ...
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
Parkwood
1 Unit Available
248 Waverly Drive
248 Waverly Drive, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1130 sqft
Nicely updated 3 bedroom 2 bath split level home with 2 car attached garage. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large family room in lower level. Sliding doors leading to patio and fenced yard.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
544 N Aldine Avenue
544 North Aldine Avenue, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1609 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
329 Tulsa Avenue
329 Tulsa Avenue, Carpentersville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1366 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Lake In The Hills Estates
1 Unit Available
9 Indian Trail
9 Indian Trail, Lake in the Hills, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Beautifully renovated home with 3 bedroom and a bath in the main level and a 4th one and a 2nd bath in the walk out English basement. Lots of hardwood floor in the mail level and huge back yard.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
Downtown Elgin
1 Unit Available
152 River Walk Ct - 1
152 River Walk Ct, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1875 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed/ 2.5 Bath Brick Townhome in downtown Elgin. Large windows for lots of natural light. Large Kitchen with island and beautiful wood floors. Full bathroom for both bedrooms and walk-in closets.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
Downtown Elgin
1 Unit Available
100 E Chicago St - 206
100 East Chicago Street, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
502 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 1 Bedroom with Fabulous Layout In Historical Retail Space on 2nd Floor and Features Original Picture Windows Newly Rehabbed Brand New Floors Brand New Kitchen with Wood Cabinets and Imitation Granite Counters L Shaped Kitchen with Breakfast
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
Downtown Elgin
1 Unit Available
50 S. Grove Ave Unit 313
50 South Grove Avenue, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1302 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath unit on 3rd floor with 2 balconies. Just a few minutes walk from downtown shops and restaurants and the Metra station. Hardwood flooring through open kitchen into living and dining room.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for West Dundee rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,660.
Some of the colleges located in the West Dundee area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to West Dundee from include Chicago, Naperville, Aurora, Waukegan, and Arlington Heights.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILSouth Elgin, ILGeneva, ILLake Forest, ILBensenville, ILYorkville, ILWarrenville, IL