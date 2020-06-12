102 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Elgin, IL

Apartment List
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
544 N Aldine Avenue
544 North Aldine Avenue, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1609 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
180 Goldenrod Dr.
180 Goldenrod Dr, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1756 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath in Elgin! Brand New! - This BRAND NEW Townhome is located on the far west side of Elgin and was completed in March of 2019. This gorgeous tri-level townhome has 3-bedrooms, 2-full baths and double car garage.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
176 Goldenrod Drive
176 Goldenrod Dr, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1758 sqft
Shows like a model. Open concept kitchen features a large island, extra counter space, designer cabinets, pantry, and stainless steel appliances! Kitchen island overlooks spacious great room.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Southwest Elgin
1 Unit Available
425 Morgan Street
425 Morgan Street, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1560 sqft
Remodeled in 2020 - new refrigerator, stove, kitchen cabinets, bathroom, furnace, water heater, and laundry room. New Central AC coming in the Spring! Very large unit - 3 bedrooms plus 2 separate living areas - 1,560 square feet.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Northeast Elgin
1 Unit Available
472 North Spring Street
472 North Spring Street, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1250 sqft
Completely remodeled 3 bedroom apartment in Elgin historic district - second floor of 2-flat. New kitchen and bathroom with new cabinets, appliances, flooring, and granite countertops.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Southwest Elgin
1 Unit Available
365 Vandalia Street
365 Vandalia Street, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1292 sqft
Great opportunity to rent this charming cape cod home in excellent condition! Beautifully arched doorway leads into living room with 9' ceilings, wood-burning fireplace and hardwood flooring.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1204 FREDERICK Court
1204 Frederick Court, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2421 sqft
GREAT NORTH AND EAST SIDE LOCATION NEAR RTE 59 AT SHOE FACTORY RD! LOFT PLUS 3 BEDROOMS AND AN OFFICE/GUESTROOM IN LOWER LEVEL WITH A 3RD FULL SHOWER BATHROOM INCLUDING A SAUNA! GREAT FLOOR PLAN WITH FINISHED BASEMENT! SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH PANTRY

Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
1278 Blackhawk Drive
1278 Blackhawk Drive, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
This charming home allows a convenient location to both the commercial world with quick access to I-90 and the natural world with Trout Park and the Voyageur Landing Forest Preserve.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
2381 Cottonwood Drive
2381 Cottonwood Drive, Elgin, IL
Lots of Room to Roam!! 2 Story Foyer, Vaulted Ceilings, Skylights Balcony Offering Views of Family Room. All Appliances, Butler Panty, Door off Eating area leads to Deck with Great Backup that Overlooks Open Area.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Grant Park
1 Unit Available
908 High Street
908 High Street, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
This meticulously maintained single family home needs a new tenant! Quiet West side neighborhood is perfect for a Judson or ECC student! Large eat in kitchen. Hardwood floors in living room and master bedroom.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
32 Greenridge Road
32 Green Ridge Road, Elgin, IL
32 Greenridge Road
32 Green Ridge Road, Elgin, IL

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1136 Meagan Court
1136 Megan Ct, Elgin, IL
1136 Meagan Court
1136 Megan Ct, Elgin, IL

Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
621 Hiawatha Drive
621 Hiawatha Drive, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
950 sqft
621 Hiawatha Drive
621 Hiawatha Drive, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
950 sqft
Results within 1 mile of Elgin
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
26 Units Available
Villages at Canterfield
50 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1384 sqft
Is your ideal home modern, brimming with upscale details, and close to everywhere you want to be? The Villages at Canterfield offers a one-of-a-kind chance to enjoy the finer things in life in a community built around your desires.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
56 Units Available
Springs at South Elgin
350 Gyorr Avenue, South Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,043
1382 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center. Units are spacious with lots of natural light and open floor plans. Located close to shops and dining.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
43 Units Available
Springs at Canterfield
1900 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,781
1382 sqft
Set on verdant wooded grounds under sprawling blue skies, Springs at Canterfield is your ticket to luxury. Our garden-inspired community features studio, one, two, and three bedroom townhome-style apartments for rent in West Dundee, Illinois.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
730 Thornbury Road
730 Thornbury Drive, Bartlett, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1906 sqft
Beautiful end unit with many upgrades and very private. 9FT main level. New washer and dryer. Fresh paint.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1982 Diamond Head Trail
1982 Diamond Head Trail, Pingree Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1802 sqft
Great rental opportunity in sought after Cambridge Lakes! 3 Bedroom + Loft, 2.5 Bath Newer Duplex. Spacious eat-in kitchen w/breakfast bar. Large living & family rooms. First floor laundry/mud room, attached 2 car garage.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
369 Evergreen Circle
369 Evergreen Circle, Gilberts, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1520 sqft
You'll love the closet organizer's here. Master bath has seperate shower, clean unit, 6 panel doors, cherry kitchen cabinets, appliances. water is included in rent..

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1333 Cape Cod Lane
1333 Cape Cod Lane, Pingree Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1847 sqft
Enjoy Cambridge Lakes lifestyle-Clubhouse, pools, parks, bike trails, baseball parks, exercise room & more-upgraded duplex. Excellent interior location. Upgrades include country kitchen, 6-panel oak doors and cabinets, upgraded flooring & more.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
732 Robertson Road
732 Robertson Road, South Elgin, IL
Beautiful Sunsets on the Waterfront! ~ 4 bedroom home on the Fox River. ~ Large fenced yard, shade trees...

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Sterling Oaks
1 Unit Available
4 Tilia Court
4 Tilia Court, Streamwood, IL
2 story colonial in Sterling Oaks with walk-out basement situated on a premium cul-du-sac lot.
Results within 5 miles of Elgin

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Winding Creek of Algonquin
1 Unit Available
2708 Bay View Circle
2708 Bay View Circle, Algonquin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1873 sqft
2708 Bay View Circle Available 07/01/20 Beautiful End Unit - DESIRABLE CREEKSIDE MEADOWS SUBDIVISION. HOME FEATURES NEARLY 1900 SQ FT OF LIVING SPACE AND 3 BEDROOMS, 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
730 W Streamwood Blvd Unit B
730 West Streamwood Boulevard, Streamwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1562 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Second Floor Condo in Streamwood - Maintenance free living at it's finest! You will feel spoiled from the second you walk in - every finish is beautiful! Granite, SS Appliances, New Laundry Machines, Wood Flooring

June 2020 Elgin Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Elgin Rent Report. Elgin rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Elgin rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Elgin rents held steady over the past month

Elgin rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Elgin stand at $1,002 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,178 for a two-bedroom. Elgin's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Elgin, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents were up 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Elgin rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Elgin, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Elgin is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased marginally in other cities across the state, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
    • Elgin's median two-bedroom rent of $1,178 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% rise in Elgin.
    • While Elgin's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Elgin than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Elgin.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    0
    0.8%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,330
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,770
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    1.2%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.8%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,250
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,700
    -0.4%
    1.9%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    1.5%
    Des Plaines
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.2%
    1.6%
    Wheaton
    $1,300
    $1,520
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    -1%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Lombard
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    -1.1%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    2.4%
    Romeoville
    $1,620
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0
    0.8%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.3%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,160
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,160
    $1,360
    0.6%
    2.2%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Gurnee
    $1,230
    $1,440
    -0.9%
    -2.5%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.7%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,360
    $1,600
    0.1%
    1%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,150
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0
    3.6%
    Lisle
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.7%
    2.8%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.7%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

