103 Apartments for rent in Algonquin, IL

Moving to Algonquin

Are you ready to escape the rat race of Chicago and feel like you’re living in a resort town, or just looking for a quieter community in which to settle down? Well then, it’s time to plan your move to Algonquin. First of all, Algonquin is not the lowest cost suburb of Chicago. Although it’s not as expensive as downtown Chicago, there are other suburbs that are quite a bit more affordable. Here, as in almost every town, most landlords and property management companies want their tenants to have incomes that are at least two to three times greater than the monthly rent. Residents here have higher than average incomes, so you should make sure that your income is appropriate to the rent prices.

You’ll also want to make sure that your finances are all in order. Consider getting a copy of your credit report – you’re allowed a free one every year – and make sure that there aren’t any mistakes on it or any black marks you’ll need to be prepared to explain. It’s also important to have a good job record and excellent references from previous landlords who can vouch for the fact that you won’t tear up the place or leave with unpaid rent.

In general, one-bedroom apartments are the easiest to find quickly, and apartment complexes are more likely to offer discounted specials upon lease signing if they have unfilled vacancies. The more bedrooms you need, the longer it will usually take to find the right place.