103 Apartments for rent in Algonquin, IL

Apartments for rent in Algonquin, IL
Until the 1980s or so, Algonquin was a resort town. Chicago residents looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city drove about 40 miles north to Algonquin, a small village located in the Fox River Valley. The little town had a quaint downtown area and plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities, so some Chicago residents chose to build summer homes in the village of Algonquin. But that was before the Chicagoland area exploded and people started moving there year-round and gearing up for long commutes. Today, Algonquin is a rapidly growing community within both McHenry and Kane counties in northern Illinois. The population has continued its rapid growth, particularly since 2004 when the city built the 80-store Algonquin Commons mall, the largest outdoor mall in Illinois. Ongoing construction created countless subdivisions of new homes and businesses. You know what they say: if you build it, they will come. And come, they did. The population of Algonquin has grown by 29 percent since the year 2000.
Are you ready to escape the rat race of Chicago and feel like you’re living in a resort town, or just looking for a quieter community in which to settle down? Well then, it’s time to plan your move to Algonquin. First of all, Algonquin is not the lowest cost suburb of Chicago. Although it’s not as expensive as downtown Chicago, there are other suburbs that are quite a bit more affordable. Here, as in almost every town, most landlords and property management companies want their tenants to have incomes that are at least two to three times greater than the monthly rent. Residents here have higher than average incomes, so you should make sure that your income is appropriate to the rent prices.
You’ll also want to make sure that your finances are all in order. Consider getting a copy of your credit report – you’re allowed a free one every year – and make sure that there aren’t any mistakes on it or any black marks you’ll need to be prepared to explain. It’s also important to have a good job record and excellent references from previous landlords who can vouch for the fact that you won’t tear up the place or leave with unpaid rent.
In general, one-bedroom apartments are the easiest to find quickly, and apartment complexes are more likely to offer discounted specials upon lease signing if they have unfilled vacancies. The more bedrooms you need, the longer it will usually take to find the right place.
Algonquin has several neighborhoods to choose from, so you can find just the right fit. The good part of the story is that there is not really a bad neighborhood anywhere in Algonquin, so you can’t really go wrong anywhere and can choose based solely on your preferences, such as proximity to shopping or highways.
Village Center: The traditional heart of Algonquin, Village Center has plenty of townhomes built in the 1970s and 80s. Most are attached homes, so make sure you ask about the neighbors!
Randall Rd / Country Line Rd: If you want to live conveniently close to major shopping centers, fast food outlets, and other services, then locating yourself in this neighborhood would be a smart move. Businesses line South Randall Road, offering everything you need in your daily life.
S Main St / La Fox River Dr: This is a very popular place. It's got big parks and large houses for rent
Algonquin has several shopping districts, including the Randall Road Corridor, East Algonquin Road Corridor, West Algonquin Road Corridor and the Old Town District. There are also a growing number of industries right in Algonquin, with company offices located in the Algonquin Industrial Park and Algonquin Corporate Campus. If you happen to work for one of these companies and live right in Algonquin, you can be lucky enough to avoid the long commutes that are normally part of living anywhere in a major metropolitan area.
Algonquin is not where you go when you want a fast-paced, exciting city lifestyle. You come here to escape many of the problems in the big city. Sure, if you work in the city, you’ll have a lengthy commute, but for many people the quality of life is well worth the trade off.