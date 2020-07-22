Apartment List
148 Luxury Apartments for rent in Elgin, IL

Luxury apartments in Elgin offer upscale living and the best amenities. Look for luxury apartments in city centers or popular neighborhoods with swimming pools, fitness center, rooft... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

9 Units Available
Wing Park Apartments
6 Tivoli Place, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
938 sqft
Perfect Blend of Luxury & Location! Reserve your new home today!
Verified

1 of 31

69 Units Available
Watermark at the Grove
2511 Watermark Ter, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1249 sqft
The Grove is a pedestrian-friendly, master planned destination for dining, retail services and entertainment.

1 of 13

1 Unit Available
2452 Emily Ln
2452 Emily Lane, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1628 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Emily Lane - Property Id: 323409 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2452-emily-ln-elgin-il/323409 Property Id 323409 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5973383)

1 of 5

1 Unit Available
297 Chaparral Cir
297 Chaparral Circle, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
Make your appointment today to view this spacious, ranch style duplex highlighted by hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings! Enjoy the cool evenings cuddled-up in the family room next to the warm fireplace.

1 of 30

1 Unit Available
Century Oaks
1012 Meadow Ln
1012 Meadow Lane, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful well maintained 3 Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom Ranch with everything you can ask for located in a great neighborhood.

1 of 1

1 Unit Available
1121 Stillwater Road
1121 Stillwater Road, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1500 sqft
3 bedrooms. 2 baths end unit. Walkout lower level offers Family room with fireplace, bath, will be available for Mid August

1 of 37

1 Unit Available
Southwest Elgin
365 Vandalia Street
365 Vandalia Street, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1292 sqft
Great opportunity to rent this charming cape cod home in excellent condition! Beautifully arched doorway leads into living room with 9' ceilings, wood-burning fireplace and hardwood flooring.

1 of 11

1 Unit Available
Northeast Elgin
465 Slade Ave
465 Slade Avenue, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
960 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom home with living room, dining room (both with hardwood floors), full basement, fenced yard and garage.

1 of 18

1 Unit Available
1003 Crane
1003 Crane Pt, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1980 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BDRM PLUS LOFT OR OPTIONAL 3RD BDRM. BOASTS 1980 SQ FT. INTERIOR FEATURES INCLUDE 42" MAPLE CABINETS, CORIAN COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES. COMMUNITY FEATURES 90 ACRES OF PRESERVED WETLAND AND WOODLANDS.

1 of 20

1 Unit Available
260 Comstock Drive
260 Comstock Drive, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1896 sqft
SHADY HILL TOWNHOME AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 2.1 BATHS, BASEMENT, AND 2-CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. HUGE MASTER SUITE AND MASTER BATH WITH NICE WALK-IN CLOSET. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. NICE ROOM SIZES. PLENTY OF STORAGE.

1 of 20

1 Unit Available
2424 Emily Lane
2424 Emily Lane, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
2100 sqft
Beautiful home inside and out. Very spacious and bright in this peaceful quiet neighborhood. Lots of room in front of home for children to play. Large 2 bedrooms upstairs with an additional 3rd bedroom downstairs.

1 of 1

1 Unit Available
Northeast Elgin
1220 Sherwood Avenue
1220 Sherwood Avenue, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2153 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom ranch, large LR and Big 1st floor family room. Gull finished basement. 3 full baths., enclosed back patio. big 2+ car garage and all on large lot lot across from grade school

1 of 26

1 Unit Available
872 North Shady Oaks Drive
872 North Shady Oaks Drive, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1500 sqft
Wonderful 2 story town home located in Cobblers Crossing. Home features Cathedral Ceilings, Skylights, a large loft plus 2 bedrooms 1 and 1/2 bath and master bedroom has large walk in closet. Home has private entrance. and 1 car garage.

1 of 20

1 Unit Available
620 CONGDON Avenue
620 Congdon Avenue, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
Wow! An opportunity to live at the historic Shoe Factory Lofts! This amazing building was completely renovated and converted to upscale loft condos in 1999.

1 of 16

1 Unit Available
Downtown Elgin
152 River Walk Ct - 1
152 River Walk Ct, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1875 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed/ 2.5 Bath Brick Townhome in downtown Elgin. Large windows for lots of natural light. Large Kitchen with island and beautiful wood floors. Full bathroom for both bedrooms and walk-in closets.

1 of 14

1 Unit Available
Downtown Elgin
50 S. Grove Ave #514
50 South Grove Avenue, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed / 2 bath unit on 5th floor with balcony overlooking the river. Just a few minutes walk from downtown shops and restaurants and the Metra station. Hardwood flooring through open kitchen into living room.

1 of 19

1 Unit Available
2422 Emily Lane
2422 Emily Lane, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1980 sqft
Wonderful Townhouse with easy access to Randall Road featuring 2 bedrooms + loft, 2.5 baths and 2 car garage. English basement has family room and main level laundry and deck. Pets ok on case by case basis with additional pet rent and/or deposit.

1 of 1

1 Unit Available
1370 Cimarron Court
1370 Cimarron Court, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1229 sqft
Excellent 1/2 duplex rental now available! Great cul-de-sac location! Your own private fenced backyard with storage shed and cement patio! Spacious front living room with lots of natural light! Family room with sliding glass doors to the patio opens

1 of 43

1 Unit Available
32 Greenridge Road
32 Green Ridge Road, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
1937 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 32 Greenridge Road in Elgin. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 29

1 Unit Available
1136 Meagan Court
1136 Megan Ct, Elgin, IL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1136 Meagan Court in Elgin. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 19

1 Unit Available
621 Hiawatha Drive
621 Hiawatha Drive, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 621 Hiawatha Drive in Elgin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Elgin
Verified

1 of 26

$
39 Units Available
Springs at South Elgin
350 Gyorr Avenue, South Elgin, IL
Studio
$1,214
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1135 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center. Units are spacious with lots of natural light and open floor plans. Located close to shops and dining.
Verified

1 of 31

$
39 Units Available
Springs at Canterfield
1900 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
Studio
$1,207
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,353
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1135 sqft
Set on verdant wooded grounds under sprawling blue skies, Springs at Canterfield is your ticket to luxury. Our garden-inspired community features studio, one, two, and three bedroom townhome-style apartments for rent in West Dundee, Illinois.
Verified

1 of 20

$
39 Units Available
Seasons at Randall Road
400 Randall Rd, West Dundee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1598 sqft
Seasons embodies the evolution of luxury suburban living by providing an exceptional location blended with a wide array of high end amenities and finishes tailored to suit your lifestyle.
City Guide for Elgin, IL

Greetings, present and future residents of Elgin! Situated about 40 miles northwest of downtown Chicago on the banks of the Fox River, Elgin is a popular residential destination for leasers who covet Chicagoland lodgings without having to pay typical Chicagoland prices. Sound like a good fit for you? Then journey on, bold apartment hunter, because the dwellings of your dreams may be just a few clicks anyway.

First, though, let’s take a moment to answer the questions we know you must have about life in Elgin … See more

What to keep in mind when looking for luxury apartments in Elgin, IL

Luxury apartments in Elgin offer upscale living and the best amenities. Look for luxury apartments in city centers or popular neighborhoods with swimming pools, fitness center, rooftop terraces, covered parking, and doormen.

Finding luxury apartments in Elgin can be competitive, but there are usually several apartment complexes to choose from. Consider whether or not the amenities inside the apartment are as desirable as the shared amenities. The pool and tennis courts may look fantastic, but your kitchen could need an update. You should also consider the views and whether or not they fit your idea of luxurious living.

If cost is a factor, but you still want a luxury experience, try renting in a more residential neighborhood away from the action. Luxury apartments in Elgin will be pricey no matter where you look, but some buildings will be less expensive than others

