Amenities

recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Come check out Pangea Commons, a newly remodeled community in Chicago's beautiful Washington Park neighborhood! 5051 S Forrestville offers 1-5 bedroom apartments with pre-wired phone/cable and an eat-in kitchen or dining room. Walking distance to Washington Park, Walgreens, and The University of Chicago campus. Commute easily via CTA Red & Green lines at 51st and CTA bus lines 3, 4, & 15. Call today to schedule your showing with Pangea!