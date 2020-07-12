112 Apartments for rent in North Center, Chicago, IL
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
2357-8 W. School
2357 West School Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,959
1367 sqft
The city is your doorstep at 2357-8 W. School, where everyday conveniences are yours to enjoy in one of Chicago's most unique neighborhoods.2 AND 3 BEDROOMS
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
17 Units Available
Addison and Clark
1025 W Addison St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,923
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,525
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,389
1205 sqft
2 Bed, 2 Bath in Heart of Wrigleyville! The Residences at Addison & Clark is an iconic location in the coveted Lakeview neighborhood of Chicago.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
1819 W Belmont
1819 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy modern vintage living while walking to everything-including Roscoe Village's best restaurants, shopping and bars-at 1819 W. Belmont.1, 2 AND 3 BEDROOMS
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 26 at 04:06am
Contact for Availability
1837 W Patterson Ave
1837 W Patterson Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,175
1 Bedroom
$1,345
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
Its all happening at 1837 W. Patterson: amazing food, stylish shops and menus filled with local brews. Envision living amongst this in a vintage walk-up at 1837 W. Patterson, poised to embrace the neighborhoods unique vibes.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
1849-51 W Cornelia / 3449-55 N Wolcott
1849 W Cornelia Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
All units at 1849-51 W. Cornelia / 3449-55 N. Wolcott have: - Washer dryer in unit.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
2152 West Fletcher St. Apt.
2152 West Fletcher Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
992 sqft
Fletcher 2 blocks west of Damen - short walk to 2 bus lines - easy street parking available - professional management company with over 50 years experience - 24 hour emergency call center - no security deposit Call ICM Properties, Inc.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
1946 West Nelson St. Apt.
1946 W Nelson St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
730 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great West Lakeview / Roscoe Village location.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2147 W Fletcher St 3
2147 West Fletcher Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 2147 W FLETCHER ST, #3 - Property Id: 311967 Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment in Heart of Roscoe Village - Don't Miss Out! Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in Roscoe Village! Spacious living area, great light, and updated kitchen
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2058 W Roscoe St
2058 West Roscoe Street, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
Available 08/01/20 Spacious Must See, Roscoe Village! Hardwood Floors - Property Id: 311411 Fantastic unit in Roscoe Village! Enjoy a spacious living area with high-ceilings, large bedrooms, central heat, central air and exposed brick! Steps to
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2311 W Melrose St 2
2311 West Melrose Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
Unit 2 Available 08/15/20 ROSCOE VILLAGE - Property Id: 311125 Charming one bedroom plus office/guest room. Large private deck and yard. On sight laundry. Steps from shopping, dining, public transport. Beautiful, friendly, cosmopolitan neighborhood.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3750 N Wolcott Ave
3750 North Wolcott Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Modern Kitchen, Near Brown Line.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4108 N Damen Ave 2F
4108 North Damen Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
4108 N DAMEN, #2F - Property Id: 307032 Three Bedroom in North Center This three bedroom, one bathroom apartment in North Center features hardwood floor and great natural light. Shared Outdoor Place. Laundry On Site. Pets Welcome.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4203 N Damen Ave 2
4203 North Damen Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1150 sqft
HUGE Ravesnwood Two Bed $1675 Heat Included! - Property Id: 299855 Refinished hardwood floors Formal dining room Renovated kitchen and bathroom Heat included! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2202 W Belmont Ave #2F
2202 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1300 sqft
A must see three bedroom, two bathroom duplex! - Property Id: 300115 A must see three bedroom, two bathroom duplex! In the heart of Roscoe Village features heat included, spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, large living
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4322 N Hoyne Ave GDN
4322 North Hoyne Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
700 sqft
North Center Garden 1 bed w/ garage parking! - Property Id: 296574 Spacious North Center remodeled 1 bedroom available now! The unit comes with tile floors throughout, standard kitchen and a remodeled bathroom, dishwasher, central heat and window
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2248 Irving park 4
2248 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
North Center Penthouse | Two Bed + Den, Two Bath! - Property Id: 176144 Newer penthouse unit in Chicago's highly desirable North Center neighborhood. Short walk to groceries, shopping, dining and great nightlife.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2025 W Melrose St 2R
2025 West Melrose Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1150 sqft
First Occupancy Roscoe Village 2 Bed $1895 - Property Id: 273425 Please call or text Chris Jinks at 630-750-6090! Dramatic Gut Rehab ALL Brand New High Ceilings Open Floor Plan High End Appliances Top of the Line Finishes Apply at TurboTenant:
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4335 N Western Ave 2
4335 North Western Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
3Bed Duplex in Lincoln Square with Private Outdoor - Property Id: 241717 Spacious duplex up in highly desirable Lincoln Square neighborhood! This three bedroom, one bathroom unit has two private outdoor areas, spacious dining room, parking included
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3453 N Wolcott Ave 3
3453 North Wolcott Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,795
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 261953 in Prime Roscoe Village Location! Beautifully renovated 1 bedroom apartment in Heart of Roscoe Village.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1929 W Montrose Ave
1929 West Montrose Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
900 sqft
Amazing 2bed/1bath. Condo Quality, Steps to Brown - Property Id: 277032 Absolutely stunning, brand new, never lived in unit in North Center, just steps to Montrose Brown Line! Huge apt with hardwood floors, central heat and a/c, and large rooms.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3717 N Leavitt St 2
3717 North Leavitt Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
800 sqft
St.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4053 N Leavitt St 1
4053 North Leavitt Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
900 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 North Center Luxury - Property Id: 136576 Gut Rehab 2 BD/1 BA + Den Apartment Available in North Center! In-Unit W/D, Granite & Stainless Steel Appliances Incl.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1920 W Nelson St House
1920 West Nelson Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1700 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 Bedroom/3Bathroom - Property Id: 230769 SPACIOUS 3 Bedroom/3Bathroom house in a great school district! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom Single Family Home located in the heart of Roscoe Village is available April 1st! It offers hardwood
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2901 N Wolcott Ave Unit I
2901 North Wolcott Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
Stunning 2/BR/ 2 Bath FURNISHED Townhome in Landmark Village!! Amazing townhouse in gated community in West Lakeview features 3 levels of living space!!! Short distance to Interstate 90/94, Diversey River Bowl, Athenaeum Theatre, Riverpoint Center
Chicago, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILLincolnwood, ILSkokie, ILCicero, ILNiles, ILMorton Grove, ILHarwood Heights, ILWilmette, ILNorridge, ILBerwyn, ILElmwood Park, ILRiver Forest, ILForest Park, ILPark Ridge, ILWinnetka, ILMaywood, ILSchiller Park, ILFranklin Park, ILBroadview, IL