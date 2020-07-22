/
/
/
little village
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
1536 Apartments for rent in Little Village, Chicago, IL
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
2542 S Trumbull
2542 S Trumbull Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$940
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to West 26th Street and a short distance from McCormick Elementary School. Recently renovated two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood flooring and a fully equipped kitchen.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2637 N Kostner Ave 1N
2637 South Kostner Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$995
Beautiful Studio in Belmont Gardens - Property Id: 313426 Stainless Steel kitchen with dishwasher Granite counters Stone flooring throughout Separate kitchen Modern bathroom Heat included Central A/C Cat welcome Laundry in unit.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2516 N Kedzie Ave 3E
2516 South Kedzie Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1250 sqft
Spacious, vintage Logan Square apartment! - Property Id: 316311 Spacious vintage apartments feature decorative fireplaces, original woodwork, hardwood floors and stone balconies overlooking an exquisite courtyard.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2652 W 23rd Pl
2652 West 23rd Place, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1150 sqft
Little Village Huge Condo quality 3 bed / 2 bath! - Property Id: 232996 Beautiful gut rehabbed three bedroom, two bathroom in Little Village features central air, gas forced air heating, rehabbed kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2249 S California Ave Apt 2F
2249 South California Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$995
Available 08/01/20 Nice and Cozy One Bedroom Apartment 2249 S. California Ave. Unit 2F For only $995.00 Available August 1st. UNIT OFFERS THE FOLLOWING: Huge one-bedroom apartment. Big windows for natural light. Beautiful ceramic floors.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
2331 South Lawndale Avenue
2331 South Lawndale Avenue, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
Wonderful opportunity in the South Lawndale / Little village neighborhood. Unit features 4 bedrooms /1 bathroom, brand new kitchen cabinets, updated bathroom, hardwood floors thorough apartment, Central AC unit, back porch.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
2631 West Luther Street
2631 West Luther Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
750 sqft
Beautiful Rehab of Six Flat building with sideyard. Everything is new inside from floors to ceiling, Natural Finish Oak floors, Open kitchen with quartz counters and new stainless appliances, washer dryer in unit.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
2620 West Cermak Road
2620 West Cermak Road, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Beautiful 3BD/1BH unit in Pilsen. Apartment is very good size (apprx 1200 sf) Unit was renovated last year! It features Central AC, beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
2858 South Trumbull Avenue
2858 South Trumbull Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$975
800 sqft
Live in Little Village and take advantage of all the neighborhood has to offer! Spacious two bedroom, one bathroom unit features hardwood flooring, ample closet space, and more.
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
2821 25th St.
2821 West 25th Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1100 sqft
Fabulous three bedroom, one bathroom in Little Village features new kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, large combination living and dining rooms, hardwood floors, large bedrooms, great closet space, new
1 of 4
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
2358 South St. Louis
2358 South Saint Louis Avenue, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
Newly rehabbed 3bedroom unit in the Little Village neighborhood featuring a remodeled kitchen with new appliances, updated bath, hardwood floors, queen sized bedrooms, pets negotiable. Terms: One year lease
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
2358 Saint Louis
2358 S Saint Louis Ave, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1200 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Pilsen three bedroom, one bath rehab! Newer kitchen, ceramic tiled bath, hardwood floors, spacious living and dining rooms, built in hutch, tall ceilings, large bedrooms, great closet space, ceramic tiled bathroom, close to transportation.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
2815 West 22nd Place
2815 West 22nd Place, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
800 sqft
Responding to EMAIL ONLY. Great Little Village 2 bed 1 bath Garden Apt - Available February 1st ... Right next to Pilsen. Steps away from Pink Line CTA (California) and nearby access to expressway.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
4202 West 25th Street - 1F
4202 West 25th Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment with an open concept floor plan, Living room, Dinning room and kitchen combination. Custom kitchen with granite countertops, tile flooring and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 7
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
2618 W 25th St
2618 West 25th Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Really cute and charming 1 Bedroom1 Bath apartment - Property Id: 247282 Really cute and charming and a literally a stone's , near shops and restaurants.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
3047 South Avers Avenue
3047 South Avers Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
1st floor apartment with new stainless steel appliances, central air/heat!
Results within 1 mile of Little Village
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
1860 S Komensky Ave
1860 S Komensky Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$850
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
South Komensky Ave in the Lawndale area. Near schools. These clean units have separate dining rooms and hardwood flooring, with some paid bills. Walk to Pulaski bus stop and Pink Line.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
806 S Claremont Ave # 1
806 South Claremont Avenue, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Available 09/01/20 University Village new construction apartments! - Property Id: 325585 University Village new construction apartments. Laundry in unit. New Kitchen and Bath. ***Unit is under construction.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2009 W 21st Pl TH
2009 West 21st Place, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2009 WEST 21st, #TH - Property Id: 322683 Renovated 4BR/1.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2447 W Taylor St 2
2447 West Taylor Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1300 sqft
2447 W TAYLOR ST, #2 - Property Id: 312720 University Village 3 Bed 2 Bath 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, with in-home washer/dryer, all 3 bedrooms are large enough for king size beds, with great closet space.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2412 W Fillmore St 2
2412 West Fillmore Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 2412 W FILLMORE, #2 - Property Id: 314133 Beautiful 2 Bed/2 Bath w/ Garage Parking Incld Immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Medical District! Garage parking included and close proximity to 290, Stroger Hospital,
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2224 W 23rd Pl 2
2224 West 23rd Place, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
2 Bed / 1 Bath in Pilsen - In unit laundry! - Property Id: 320702 650+ CREDIT OR CO SIGNER GREAT SECOND FLOOR UNIT NICE LAYOUT LOTS OF WINDOWS UPGRADED KITCHEN FIREPLACE PRIVATE, IN UNIT LAUNDRY CENTRAL HVAC TENANT PAYS GAS AND ELECTRIC NO PARKING
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2223 W 23rd St 2
2223 West 23rd Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
Must See 2 Bed w/ In Unit Laundry and Fireplace! - Property Id: 320589 ANTASTIC 2 BED 1 BATH FEATURING: -GREAT SECOND FLOOR UNIT -NICE LAYOUT -LOTS OF WINDOWS -UPGRADED KITCHEN -FIREPLACE -PRIVATE, IN UNIT LAUNDRY -CENTRAL HVAC Miguel
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2049 W Coulter St 1R
2049 West Coulter Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
800 sqft
Gorgeous Pilsen Two Bed w/ Gourmet Kitchen - Property Id: 219625 Please call or text Chris Jinks at 630-750-6090! A True Gem In Pilsen! Distinguished two bedroom, one bathroom in Pilsen features rehabbed kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL
Glenview, ILElmhurst, ILJoliet, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILCicero, ILBerwyn, ILForest Park, ILRiver Forest, ILElmwood Park, ILEvergreen Park, IL