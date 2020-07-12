/
humboldt park
350 Apartments for rent in Humboldt Park, Chicago, IL
1357 N Homan Ave
1357 N Homan Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment complex includes community online portal. Rooms come furnished with stainless steel appliances, extra storage and natural wood floors. Enjoy nearby Humboldt Park and access to West North Avenue.
1540 N Kedzie Ave
1540 North Kedzie Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
750 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious! Steps to Transit. Pet Friendly & Laundry - Property Id: 309430 Take a look at this great 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom available in Humboldt Park.
3219 West Hirsch St.
3219 W Hirsch St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Terms: One year lease
3134 W Walton Ave 5
3134 W Walton St, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
LUXURIOUS THREE BEDROOM IN WEST CHICAGO!!!! - Property Id: 300729 - MOVE IN READY! Stainless steel appliances to accompany the amazing finishes to kitchen and bathroom including. A true masters bedroom and bathroom.
3805 West Thomas St.
3805 West Thomas Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
CLEAN AND SPACIOUS 2 BED 1 BA RENOVATED UNIT IN HUMBOLDT PARK. 2 VERY SPACIOUS BEDROOMS AND A SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM. THE KITCHEN AND BATHROOM HAVE BOTH BEEN UPDATED WITH STYLISH TILE. PLENTY OF STREET PARKING AND READY TO MOVE IN.
1621 N Kedzie Ave
1621 North Kedzie Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
3200 sqft
Beds: 3 Bath: 2 Available Date: 08/01/2016 Pet: Pet Friendly Parking:: no parking This is your opportunity to get in on a very rarely available MASSIVE (3000-3200 sq ft) 3 Bedroom loft duplex.
3725 W Grand Ave 3S
3725 West Grand Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
NICE TWO BEDROOM JUST FOR YOU! - Property Id: 302510 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302510 Property Id 302510 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5864754)
1723 N Kedzie Blvd
1723 North Kedzie Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1600 sqft
1723 - Property Id: 160635 Great Location Logan Square Heat Bill included Beautiful 3 bedrooms all fit queen size beds and dressers, 1 is a very large bedroom Living room, Dining room, New Kitchen cabinets & dishwasher.
1609 Lawndale Avenue - 3S
1609 N Lawndale Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
800 sqft
Rehabbed 2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment Top Floor Unit Bright and Sunny Large Living Room Hardwood Floors Throughout New Cabinets and Counter Tops New Furnace - Central Heat! Video Walk Through: https://youtu.
3131 West Augusta Boulevard
3131 West Augusta Boulevard, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
979 sqft
LARGE, BRAND NEW 1 Bedroom PLUS DEN/ 2 FULL BATHROOMS in Humboldt Park! Beautiful recently remodeled 1 bedroom room unit with a beautifulThe apartment features new cabinets with granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, newly sanded
725 North trumbull Avenue
725 North Trumbull Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
Spacious and well maintained 3-bed, 1 bath apartment, hardwood floors with large living and dining rooms. Huge and beautiful kitchen. Close to the Chicago bus, stores and restaurants. SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY !!!
3245 West Pierce Street
3245 West Pierce Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
800 sqft
Beautiful Newly Remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath unit Available Now in Humboldt Park.
808 North Sacramento Boulevard
808 North Sacramento Boulevard, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 808 North Sacramento Boulevard in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
1507 North Avers Avenue - 1509-2
1507 North Avers Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,025
1500 sqft
Gorgeous, newly gut-rehabbed, sun-drenched Humboldt Park units with heat included! Extra-large units combine beautiful vintage features with all the modern updates including sparkling refinished hardwood floors throughout, brand new kitchen with
1002 North DRAKE Avenue
1002 North Drake Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1300 sqft
Spacious 3-bedroom apartment, brick 2-flat in Humboldt Park. Kitchen with refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Downstairs there is a coin laundry room with washer/dryer, as well as tenant-controlled central air and forced air heater.
3133 West Augusta Boulevard
3133 West Augusta Boulevard, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
500 sqft
Just across from Humboldt Park on Augusta Blvd near Kedzie, top floor, 1BR/1BA, greystone building, sunny with a southern exposure.
934 North Keystone Avenue
934 North Keystone Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 934 North Keystone Avenue in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
738 North Avers Avenue
738 North Avers Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Brand NEW Gorgeous building!!!3 bedroom 2 Bath. Master Ensuite, Open Floor Kitchen, Living Dining Room Combo. Hardwood floors throughout, In unit laundry.Preferred 18 Month leases. , No Pets no exceptions. 1/2 Months rent move in fee.
3962 W GRAND AVE.
3962 West Grand Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,400
1300 sqft
Ready to go Storefront on the busy corner of Grand and Pulaski. Owner-managed. Open interior floor plan. Drop ceiling with suspended light fixtures. Two separate entries. Over 30,000 vehicles drive past the property daily.
3966 W GRAND AVE.
3966 West Grand Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$850
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Humboldt Park beautifully renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Within minutes from the park and steps from the 606 Bloomingdale trail. The apartment features: Hardwood flooring, in-unit furnace, stainless steel fridge, stove and microwave.
4249 West Augusta Boulevard
4249 West Augusta Boulevard, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
Hardwood floors. Appliances. Ready to move in.
3217 West Cortez Street
3217 West Cortez Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3217 West Cortez Street in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
1746 N Kedzie
1746 North Kedzie Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1150 sqft
Vintage 2-flat in great Logan Square location - just steps to shopping, dining, transportation, the '606' Trail and more.
3320 W Beach Ave 2nd Floor
3320 West Beach Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1500 sqft
Unit 2nd Floor Available 08/01/20 Humboldt Park 3bed Condo Quality w/In unit Laundry - Property Id: 316376 Huge Condo Quality 3 bed, 1 bath Apartment with all the bells & whistles.
