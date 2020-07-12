/
Edgewater
123 Apartments for rent in Edgewater, Chicago, IL
5536 N Sheridan Rd
5536 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,196
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,562
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,191
900 sqft
Horizon’s newest luxury development is located just across Sheridan Road from the historic Edgewater Beach Hotel and steps from Chicago’s lakefront.
The Bryn
5600 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,405
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1034 sqft
High-rise apartments with modern finishes and spacious floor plans. Community offers a 24-hour fitness center and outdoor courtyard. Near the lakefront. Easy access to the Red Line Bryn Mawr stop.
Kenmore Apartments
6119 N Kenmore Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$968
335 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,433
550 sqft
Kenmore Place was completely renovated in 2016. Located in the Edgewater neighborhood, every unit features beautiful new hardwood floors, STARON countertops with maple cabinetry, Whirlpool appliances, spacious closets, and air conditioning.
Sheridan Tower
5650 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,084
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Sheridan Tower, you’ll enjoy comfortable, upscale living at the historic Edgewater Beach area, right on the corner of Hollywood and Sheridan and just steps away from the lake.
Sheridan Glen Apartments
6040 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$871
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,069
630 sqft
Sheridan Glen Apartments are steps away from Lake Michigan and the beach--just south of Loyola University, with quick access to CTA and Lake Shore Drive.
The Edge at Sheridan
5910 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,200
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,674
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Edge at Sheridan is located on Sheridan Road across from Lane Beach. In addition to features like complimentary WiFi and real hardwood flooring, The Edge boasts spectacular views of Chicago's famous lakefront.
The Edison
5200 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,000
378 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish and sustainable apartments in a central Chicago location. Located by the Berwyn metro station and U.S. Route 41. The building has a 24/7 doorman and laundry onsite.
Winthrop Place
6124 N Winthrop Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$960
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,120
540 sqft
Pass through the Roman columns of the building’s façade and discover this contemporary building that offers spacious studio and one-bedroom apartments, air conditioning and on-site parking.
5941 North Paulina St. Apt.
5941 North Paulina Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$910
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
560 sqft
Attractive courtyard building w/ studio and 1 bedroom apartments available. Only Short walk to 2 bus lines, right off of Ashland.
Artista 55
5525 North Winthrop Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
635 sqft
Artista 55 Apartments is situated right in the heart of the historic Edgewater district. Several beaches are nearby and close proximity to the Bryn Mawr CTA stop. Easy access to a multitude of specialty shops, restaurants, and more.
5425 N Clark St
5425 N Clark St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,520
1346 sqft
Community is pet-friendly and has street parking available. In-unit amenities include dining area, hardwood floors and washer/dryer. Located in Andersonville/Edgewater #7, close to bars and boutiques.
1735 W Bryn Mawr Ave
1735 West Bryn Mawr Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
500 sqft
HEAT, WATER AND WI-FI INCLUDED! WESTE EDGEWATER ! - Property Id: 245444 Location: 1735 W Bryn Mawr ave, Edgewater, 60660 Rent: $1250 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Pet friendly Laundry: In building Parking: Included Pictures may be fo a similar
1042 W Hollywood Ave
1042 West Hollywood Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Fully Rehabbed Studio in Edgewater! Heat Incl. - Property Id: 284496 New fully rehabbed studio. Top to bottom rehabbed. New hardwood floors, brand new kitchen, new appliances and fixtures throughout. New bathroom, new windows. Onsite super.
5917 N Kenmore Ave 223
5917 North Kenmore Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$11,000
1 BED / 1 BATH AMPLE CLOSET SPACE - Property Id: 219707 Location: 5917 N.
1061 W Glenlake Ave
1061 West Glenlake Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
439 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous rehab, walking distance to red line. - Property Id: 278598 Gorgeous Rehab Unit. Walking distance to red line Miguel Tineo Leasig Agent 312-687-3503 miguel@liveherehomes.com Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1055-67 W Glenlake
1055 W Glenlake Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Be The First To Enjoy This Remodel! - Property Id: 301634 Unmatched QUALITY in this top-notch renovated two bed/two bath apartment on a tree lined street in Edgewater.
5730 N Sheridan Rd
5730 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL
Studio
$880
Top floor studio!! Available immediately!! - Property Id: 278987 Location: 5730 North SHERIDAN, Chicago, IL 60660 (Edgewater) Rent: $880 Bedrooms: 0 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Cats allowed Laundry: In Building Parking: For rent - HEAT, WATER AND COOKING
1604 W Olive Ave
1604 W Olive Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2BR in Andersonville- Walk to Red Line! Heat Incl - Property Id: 291273 Location: 1604 W Olive, Chicago, IL 60660 (Andersonville) Rent: $1400 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Cats only Laundry: In Building Parking: Street Monthly Rent: $1400 with
6103 N Winthrop Ave
6103 North Winthrop Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Close to Granville or Thorndale Red line stop! - Property Id: 288706 Location: 6103 North Winthrop, Chicago, IL 60660 Rent: $1950 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Pet Friendly Laundry: In Building Parking: Garage for rent Apartment Features: -
5402 N Winthrop Ave 2
5402 North Winthrop Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
800 sqft
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Elated Edgewater 2 Bedroom! - Property Id: 83576 2BD / 1BA Edgewater Rehab in Edgewater! In Unit W/D! Steps to Berwyn Red Line! This Large 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom unit has been GUT rehabbed! Includes features such
1204 W Granville Ave 318
1204 W Granville Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,050
300 sqft
Recently Rehabbed Convertible Studio! - Property Id: 285591 Top of the Line Amenities include: -Hardwood Floors -Stainless Steel Appliances -Dishwasher -Granite counter tops Secure State of the Art BIKE Room Spots Available on the First
1067 W Glenlake Ave
1067 W Glenlake Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
733 sqft
Brand New Modern 2 Bed/2 Bath.
1248 West Rosedale Avenue
1248 West Rosedale Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,775
800 sqft
Charming One Bedroom Apartment in Edgewater! Steps to Broadway / Walking Distance to Red Line. Huge 6 room 1 Bedroom+Sun Room w Split Floor plan. 1200 sq ft Gut Rehab with Fabulous Fit and Finish. Large Modern Kitchen with 42" Cherry Cabinets.
1420 Devon
1420 W Devon Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
900 sqft
Comfortable two bedroom, one bathroom in Rogers Park features updated kitchen, large combination living and dining rooms, hardwood floors, spacious bedrooms, great closet space, updated bathroom, laundry room in building, and pets are welcome.
