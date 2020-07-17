922 North Noble Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bike storage

Completely renovated 2 bed, 2 bath with classic charm in the heart of Noble Square! This 1st floor private apartment is available for move-in on August 1. Enjoy your new amenities from a complete rehab including: new kitchen, new appliances including dishwasher and gas stove, new bathrooms, new furnace and central A/C, refinished hardwood floors, newer windows, new canned lighting, new paint, and new closet organizers. Soaring 12 foot ceilings, in-unit W/D, separate dining room, exposed brick and plenty of storage including an extra walk-in storage closet in basement along with bike storage. Owner accepting applications with 700+ credit score, sufficient income, no co-signers. Non-smoking unit/building. No dogs, cats okay. Parking available for additional $75/month or easy free street parking. Close to I-90, busses, trains at Chicago or Division Blue Line stops.