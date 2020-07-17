All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:40 PM

922 North Noble Street

922 North Noble Street · (312) 265-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

922 North Noble Street, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
Completely renovated 2 bed, 2 bath with classic charm in the heart of Noble Square! This 1st floor private apartment is available for move-in on August 1. Enjoy your new amenities from a complete rehab including: new kitchen, new appliances including dishwasher and gas stove, new bathrooms, new furnace and central A/C, refinished hardwood floors, newer windows, new canned lighting, new paint, and new closet organizers. Soaring 12 foot ceilings, in-unit W/D, separate dining room, exposed brick and plenty of storage including an extra walk-in storage closet in basement along with bike storage. Owner accepting applications with 700+ credit score, sufficient income, no co-signers. Non-smoking unit/building. No dogs, cats okay. Parking available for additional $75/month or easy free street parking. Close to I-90, busses, trains at Chicago or Division Blue Line stops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 922 North Noble Street have any available units?
922 North Noble Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 922 North Noble Street have?
Some of 922 North Noble Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 922 North Noble Street currently offering any rent specials?
922 North Noble Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 North Noble Street pet-friendly?
No, 922 North Noble Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 922 North Noble Street offer parking?
Yes, 922 North Noble Street offers parking.
Does 922 North Noble Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 922 North Noble Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 North Noble Street have a pool?
No, 922 North Noble Street does not have a pool.
Does 922 North Noble Street have accessible units?
No, 922 North Noble Street does not have accessible units.
Does 922 North Noble Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 922 North Noble Street has units with dishwashers.
