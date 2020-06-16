914 West Hubbard Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage

3200 sqft Luxury Penthouse steps to Fulton Market/West Loop. Nothing has been left out of this expansive space - all on ONE floor. Each bedroom is large, tons of closet space with build outs. The finishes are condo quality with newly refinished hardwood floors throughout. Viking range, high end stainless appliances, 12 ft. ceilings and great city views are just a few of the features. Boutique size elevator building with attached garage ($200 extra for pkng).Close to expressway/blue line/Fulton Market, West Loop, grocery and all the hottest restaurants. This unit has the WOW factor, don t miss it! den is large enough to be used as 5th bedroom.