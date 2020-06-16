All apartments in Chicago
914 West Hubbard Street

914 West Hubbard Street · (312) 265-8000
Location

914 West Hubbard Street, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit PHN · Avail. now

$5,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
3200 sqft Luxury Penthouse steps to Fulton Market/West Loop. Nothing has been left out of this expansive space - all on ONE floor. Each bedroom is large, tons of closet space with build outs. The finishes are condo quality with newly refinished hardwood floors throughout. Viking range, high end stainless appliances, 12 ft. ceilings and great city views are just a few of the features. Boutique size elevator building with attached garage ($200 extra for pkng).Close to expressway/blue line/Fulton Market, West Loop, grocery and all the hottest restaurants. This unit has the WOW factor, don t miss it! den is large enough to be used as 5th bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 West Hubbard Street have any available units?
914 West Hubbard Street has a unit available for $5,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 914 West Hubbard Street have?
Some of 914 West Hubbard Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 West Hubbard Street currently offering any rent specials?
914 West Hubbard Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 West Hubbard Street pet-friendly?
No, 914 West Hubbard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 914 West Hubbard Street offer parking?
Yes, 914 West Hubbard Street does offer parking.
Does 914 West Hubbard Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 914 West Hubbard Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 West Hubbard Street have a pool?
No, 914 West Hubbard Street does not have a pool.
Does 914 West Hubbard Street have accessible units?
No, 914 West Hubbard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 914 West Hubbard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 914 West Hubbard Street has units with dishwashers.
