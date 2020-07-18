All apartments in Chicago
8945 South Exchange Avenue

8945 South Exchange Avenue · (312) 492-7900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8945 South Exchange Avenue, Chicago, IL 60617
South Chicago

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,275

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

Recently rehabbed, vintage apartment in a quiet 2 unit building in South Chicago. Walking distance to neighborhood restaurants, shopping, schools, and the lake. Only a few blocks to the Metra Electric Train (87th or 93rd Street station) which will bring you right to Hyde Park, South Loop, and Millennium Park Station in the Loop. 3 bedroom plus home office/den, spacious front room and dining room. Vintage woodwork, built-in cabinets and shelving. Dedicated new washer/dryer in basement, shared backyard, new kitchen appliances, walk in pantry, and completely renovated bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8945 South Exchange Avenue have any available units?
8945 South Exchange Avenue has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 8945 South Exchange Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8945 South Exchange Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8945 South Exchange Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8945 South Exchange Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 8945 South Exchange Avenue offer parking?
No, 8945 South Exchange Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8945 South Exchange Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8945 South Exchange Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8945 South Exchange Avenue have a pool?
No, 8945 South Exchange Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8945 South Exchange Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8945 South Exchange Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8945 South Exchange Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8945 South Exchange Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8945 South Exchange Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8945 South Exchange Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
