8945 South Exchange Avenue

in unit laundry recently renovated

Recently rehabbed, vintage apartment in a quiet 2 unit building in South Chicago. Walking distance to neighborhood restaurants, shopping, schools, and the lake. Only a few blocks to the Metra Electric Train (87th or 93rd Street station) which will bring you right to Hyde Park, South Loop, and Millennium Park Station in the Loop. 3 bedroom plus home office/den, spacious front room and dining room. Vintage woodwork, built-in cabinets and shelving. Dedicated new washer/dryer in basement, shared backyard, new kitchen appliances, walk in pantry, and completely renovated bathroom.