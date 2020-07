8408 South Colfax Avenue

Amenities

CLOSE TO LOTS OF STORES, RESTAURANTS, BANKS, PARKS, AND MOST IMPORTANTLY MAJOR STREETS AS WELL AS I-90. MAIN LEVEL FEATURES 2 BEDROOMS, 1 BATHROOM, KITCHEN AND A HUGE LIVING/DINING ROOM COMBO. FULL FINISHED ATTIC FEATURES 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM, LIVING/DINING ROOM COMBO, AND AN EXTRA KITCHEN, WHICH GIVES YOU LOTS OF POSSIBILITIES IF DESIRED TO USE AS A SEPARATE APARTMENT FOR RELATED LIVING. ALSO FEATURED IS A FULL UNFINISHED BASEMENT FOR LOTS OF EXTRA STORAGE. BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY AND SUBMIT YOUR OFFER.