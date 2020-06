Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry media room

Lovely Studio Apartment Available in Prime Lakeview Location - A Must See! Great apartment in amazing location! Short walk to the Diversey Brown Line, close to restaurants, shopping, Landmark Movie Theater, nightlife and more! Unit features hardwood floors, updated kitchen & bath and laundry on site. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.