Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

819 W Cornelia Ave 209

819 West Cornelia Avenue · (215) 384-3802
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

819 West Cornelia Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 209 · Avail. now

$1,370

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated Jr. 1 bedroom, w/ HWF, DW, Close to Lake - Property Id: 279261

If you're looking for a great location, this apartment is a must-see. This is a junior 1 bed. It's reasonably priced for the area. This apartment is located in a highly desirable, walkable neighborhood. You are minutes to the Lake, Wrigley field, tons of restaurants, bars, and shopping. Plus, there are several grocery stores within a block or two. This one bedroom features hardwood floors and it is pet friendly too! The building has laundry. Best of all, this apartment is available now! It's easy to schedule a showing, even with not much notice. Call today and we'll get you in your dream apartment!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279261
Property Id 279261

(RLNE5854014)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 W Cornelia Ave 209 have any available units?
819 W Cornelia Ave 209 has a unit available for $1,370 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 819 W Cornelia Ave 209 have?
Some of 819 W Cornelia Ave 209's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 W Cornelia Ave 209 currently offering any rent specials?
819 W Cornelia Ave 209 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 W Cornelia Ave 209 pet-friendly?
Yes, 819 W Cornelia Ave 209 is pet friendly.
Does 819 W Cornelia Ave 209 offer parking?
No, 819 W Cornelia Ave 209 does not offer parking.
Does 819 W Cornelia Ave 209 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 819 W Cornelia Ave 209 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 W Cornelia Ave 209 have a pool?
No, 819 W Cornelia Ave 209 does not have a pool.
Does 819 W Cornelia Ave 209 have accessible units?
No, 819 W Cornelia Ave 209 does not have accessible units.
Does 819 W Cornelia Ave 209 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 819 W Cornelia Ave 209 has units with dishwashers.
