Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:13 PM

811 South Lytle Street

811 South Lytle Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1556074
Location

811 South Lytle Street, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
Don't miss out on this incredible 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo located in Columbus on the Park. Enjoy tall, lofted ceilings with hardwood floors through the main rooms. Two full bathrooms that have been updated and in-unit laundry. Plenty of natural light shines through this great corner unit on the 2nd floor, overlooking the park. The unit also has a balcony with a grill!The renovated kitchen includes all black appliances - along with microwave, dishwasher and wine fridge! Both bedrooms are located on opposite sides of the unit and large enough to fit king size beds. Comes with storage space. Garage parking, also included and the building is pet friendly! Building also offers bike storage, elevator access and workout room! Great location-- close to 290/90! Easy access to public transportation with plenty of shops and restaurants along Taylor Street!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 South Lytle Street have any available units?
811 South Lytle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 South Lytle Street have?
Some of 811 South Lytle Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 South Lytle Street currently offering any rent specials?
811 South Lytle Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 South Lytle Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 811 South Lytle Street is pet friendly.
Does 811 South Lytle Street offer parking?
Yes, 811 South Lytle Street does offer parking.
Does 811 South Lytle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 South Lytle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 South Lytle Street have a pool?
No, 811 South Lytle Street does not have a pool.
Does 811 South Lytle Street have accessible units?
No, 811 South Lytle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 811 South Lytle Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 811 South Lytle Street has units with dishwashers.
