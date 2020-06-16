All apartments in Chicago
800 N Dearborn St

800 North Dearborn Street · (224) 358-5626
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

800 North Dearborn Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2899 · Avail. now

$2,899

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
business center
doorman
gym
pool
dogs allowed
2bed 2bath in River North w/ Balcony! - Property Id: 286148

My service is 100% FREE and I represent over a 170 luxury buildings in downtown Chicago! Please call, text or email for inquiries, so let me help you find the perfect apartment!

FANTASTIC 2bed 2bath w/ balcony in River North! Updated appliances and dishwasher!
~NO SECURITY DEPOSIT~

Amenities include outdoor pool, business center, gym,24 hr doorman and much more!

Arlynn Riquelme | Luxury Leasing Consultant
Phone: 224-358-5626
Downtown Apartment Company
Listing #15
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286148
Property Id 286148

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5801223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 N Dearborn St have any available units?
800 N Dearborn St has a unit available for $2,899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 N Dearborn St have?
Some of 800 N Dearborn St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 N Dearborn St currently offering any rent specials?
800 N Dearborn St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 N Dearborn St pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 N Dearborn St is pet friendly.
Does 800 N Dearborn St offer parking?
No, 800 N Dearborn St does not offer parking.
Does 800 N Dearborn St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 N Dearborn St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 N Dearborn St have a pool?
Yes, 800 N Dearborn St has a pool.
Does 800 N Dearborn St have accessible units?
No, 800 N Dearborn St does not have accessible units.
Does 800 N Dearborn St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 N Dearborn St has units with dishwashers.
