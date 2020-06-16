800 N Dearborn St

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly business center doorman gym pool dogs allowed

2bed 2bath in River North w/ Balcony! - Property Id: 286148



My service is 100% FREE and I represent over a 170 luxury buildings in downtown Chicago! Please call, text or email for inquiries, so let me help you find the perfect apartment!



FANTASTIC 2bed 2bath w/ balcony in River North! Updated appliances and dishwasher!

~NO SECURITY DEPOSIT~



Amenities include outdoor pool, business center, gym,24 hr doorman and much more!



Arlynn Riquelme | Luxury Leasing Consultant

Phone: 224-358-5626

Downtown Apartment Company

Listing #15

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286148

Property Id 286148



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5801223)