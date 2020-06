Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking

Spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom in the heart of Rogers Park features hardwood floors, updated kitchen, plenty of closet space, great natural light, and an A/C wall unit installed! Building features an elevator and laundry on site. Pets Welcome! Parking might be available with an additional fee per month. Near groceries, transportation,amazing restaurants, and much more! *Photos might be of a similar unit in building.