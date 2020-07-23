Amenities

pet friendly parking some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

MODERN WEST RIDGE 3 BED! HEAT AND WATER INCLUDED - Property Id: 245453



Location: 7381 N Damen ave, West Ridge, 60645

Rent: $1450

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Pet friendly

Laundry: In building

Parking: Street



Heat and water included! This apartment features large living space, spacious bedrooms, modern kitchen and bathroom. Call or text to schedule a viewing today!



VIDEO TOURS ARE AVAILABLE!!!



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE



Anastasiia Korinchevska

Landstar Realty Group

224-226-4000



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7381-n-damen-ave-chicago-il/245453

Property Id 245453



(RLNE5950111)