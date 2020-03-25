All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 724 W Oakdale Ave 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
724 W Oakdale Ave 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

724 W Oakdale Ave 1

724 W Oakdale Ave · (312) 672-1023
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

724 W Oakdale Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Spacious 2BR+DEN in Lakeview - Property Id: 281740

This amazing vintage/modern large 2+ bed, 1 bath 1st floor unit is located in Historic 2 flat Greystone walkup in desirable Lakeview East. Third (3 rd ) generation family owned boutique turn-of-the-century building. Features include recently updated (2016) custom kitchen with center island, SS appliances, dishwasher, disposal, ample shaker style cabinets, subway tile backsplash and open concept eat-in, or den/home office area. Large formal living/dining rooms showcase architectural built-ins, original decorative woodwork, refinished hardwood and 10 ft. ceilings. Ceiling fans and window blinds throughout. Newer bath has glass tile and oil rubbed bronze accents. Separate linen closet next to bath. Bedroom closets offer extended storage spaces above. Additional designated storage and shared laundry on premises. Enclosed sun porch overlooks nicely landscaped back yard and patio. Rent includes heat, water, cooking gas and FREE shared laundry. Ideal location! $2300
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281740
Property Id 281740

(RLNE5784626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 724 W Oakdale Ave 1 have any available units?
724 W Oakdale Ave 1 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 724 W Oakdale Ave 1 have?
Some of 724 W Oakdale Ave 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 724 W Oakdale Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
724 W Oakdale Ave 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 W Oakdale Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 724 W Oakdale Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 724 W Oakdale Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 724 W Oakdale Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 724 W Oakdale Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 724 W Oakdale Ave 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 W Oakdale Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 724 W Oakdale Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 724 W Oakdale Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 724 W Oakdale Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 724 W Oakdale Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 724 W Oakdale Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 724 W Oakdale Ave 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1634 W. Grace Apt.
1634 W Grace St
Chicago, IL 60613
The Paragon
1326 South Michigan Avenue
Chicago, IL 60605
1310-16 E Hyde Park Blvd
1310 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
North Harbor Tower
175 N Harbor Dr
Chicago, IL 60601
741-53 E 79th
741 E 79th St
Chicago, IL 60619
2010 West Pierce
2010 W Pierce Ave
Chicago, IL 60622
The Sinclair
1201 N LaSalle St
Chicago, IL 60610
430 West Diversey
430 W Diversey Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity