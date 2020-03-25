724 W Oakdale Ave 1

Amenities

Spacious 2BR+DEN in Lakeview



This amazing vintage/modern large 2+ bed, 1 bath 1st floor unit is located in Historic 2 flat Greystone walkup in desirable Lakeview East. Third (3 rd ) generation family owned boutique turn-of-the-century building. Features include recently updated (2016) custom kitchen with center island, SS appliances, dishwasher, disposal, ample shaker style cabinets, subway tile backsplash and open concept eat-in, or den/home office area. Large formal living/dining rooms showcase architectural built-ins, original decorative woodwork, refinished hardwood and 10 ft. ceilings. Ceiling fans and window blinds throughout. Newer bath has glass tile and oil rubbed bronze accents. Separate linen closet next to bath. Bedroom closets offer extended storage spaces above. Additional designated storage and shared laundry on premises. Enclosed sun porch overlooks nicely landscaped back yard and patio. Rent includes heat, water, cooking gas and FREE shared laundry. Ideal location! $2300

Property Id 281740



