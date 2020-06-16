All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

7029 South Merrill Avenue - 2S, Unit 4

7029 South Merrill Avenue · (331) 244-5204
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7029 South Merrill Avenue, Chicago, IL 60649
South Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
7027 S Merrill 2S (#4) Chicago IL
3 Bed / 2 Bath

Description: Lovely 3 bed 2 bath condo unit located in the South Shore neighborhood. Nearby South Shore Cultural Center, Library, local shops and restaurants. Walking distance to CTA Bus Stop and Metra Electric District train for easy travel to Downtown Chicago.

Appliances Included: Stainless Steel Fridge, Oven Range Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, & Washer/Dryer combo unit

Application fee is $50 per adult over 18.
No security deposit.
Non-refundable Move-in Fee and Admin Fee $625.00  
$100 Key Deposit due upon Move In and Lease Signing
Tenant is responsible for Electric and Gas

Requirements:
550 + Credit Score
2 Years Rental History
NO EVICTIONS

Call us for a showing!
331-244-5204
Mondays to Fridays 9AM - 6PM
Marblestone Property Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7029 South Merrill Avenue - 2S, Unit 4 have any available units?
7029 South Merrill Avenue - 2S, Unit 4 has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7029 South Merrill Avenue - 2S, Unit 4 have?
Some of 7029 South Merrill Avenue - 2S, Unit 4's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7029 South Merrill Avenue - 2S, Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
7029 South Merrill Avenue - 2S, Unit 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7029 South Merrill Avenue - 2S, Unit 4 pet-friendly?
No, 7029 South Merrill Avenue - 2S, Unit 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 7029 South Merrill Avenue - 2S, Unit 4 offer parking?
No, 7029 South Merrill Avenue - 2S, Unit 4 does not offer parking.
Does 7029 South Merrill Avenue - 2S, Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7029 South Merrill Avenue - 2S, Unit 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7029 South Merrill Avenue - 2S, Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 7029 South Merrill Avenue - 2S, Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 7029 South Merrill Avenue - 2S, Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 7029 South Merrill Avenue - 2S, Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 7029 South Merrill Avenue - 2S, Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7029 South Merrill Avenue - 2S, Unit 4 has units with dishwashers.
