7029 South Merrill Avenue - 2S, Unit 4

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

7027 S Merrill 2S (#4) Chicago IL

3 Bed / 2 Bath



Description: Lovely 3 bed 2 bath condo unit located in the South Shore neighborhood. Nearby South Shore Cultural Center, Library, local shops and restaurants. Walking distance to CTA Bus Stop and Metra Electric District train for easy travel to Downtown Chicago.



Appliances Included: Stainless Steel Fridge, Oven Range Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, & Washer/Dryer combo unit



Application fee is $50 per adult over 18.

No security deposit.

Non-refundable Move-in Fee and Admin Fee $625.00

$100 Key Deposit due upon Move In and Lease Signing

Tenant is responsible for Electric and Gas



Requirements:

550 + Credit Score

2 Years Rental History

NO EVICTIONS



Call us for a showing!

331-244-5204

Mondays to Fridays 9AM - 6PM

Marblestone Property Group