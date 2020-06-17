All apartments in Chicago
7027 North Ridge Boulevard

7027 North Ridge Boulevard · (312) 265-8000
Location

7027 North Ridge Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60645
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Lots of charm and space in this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home. Freshly repainted. New light fixtures. Updated bathroom. Spacious bedrooms, foyer, large living room, and separate dining room. Sunroom which can be used as a den/office. Lots of windows make this a bright home. Brand new stainless steel appliances (2020). Washer/dryer in unit. Large closet in the master bedroom, built-in shelving and walk-in closet in 2nd bedroom, and a chalkboard wall in 3rd bedroom. Additional storage closet in the basement. Concrete backyard for you to grill. Heat and cooking gas included in the rent. 1 cat or dog ok up to 60 pounds. Metra only 8 minutes away takes you downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7027 North Ridge Boulevard have any available units?
7027 North Ridge Boulevard has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7027 North Ridge Boulevard have?
Some of 7027 North Ridge Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7027 North Ridge Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
7027 North Ridge Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7027 North Ridge Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 7027 North Ridge Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 7027 North Ridge Boulevard offer parking?
No, 7027 North Ridge Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 7027 North Ridge Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7027 North Ridge Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7027 North Ridge Boulevard have a pool?
No, 7027 North Ridge Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 7027 North Ridge Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 7027 North Ridge Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 7027 North Ridge Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7027 North Ridge Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
