7027 North Ridge Boulevard

Lots of charm and space in this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home. Freshly repainted. New light fixtures. Updated bathroom. Spacious bedrooms, foyer, large living room, and separate dining room. Sunroom which can be used as a den/office. Lots of windows make this a bright home. Brand new stainless steel appliances (2020). Washer/dryer in unit. Large closet in the master bedroom, built-in shelving and walk-in closet in 2nd bedroom, and a chalkboard wall in 3rd bedroom. Additional storage closet in the basement. Concrete backyard for you to grill. Heat and cooking gas included in the rent. 1 cat or dog ok up to 60 pounds. Metra only 8 minutes away takes you downtown.