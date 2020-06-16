7012 S. Chappel Ave 2nd Floor

Amenities

HEAT and APPLIANCES included. 8 large rooms newly decorated. Lighted chandeliers, ceiling fans, ceramic tile and carpeting throughout. Decorative fireplace with 6 closets. Shopping and Grocery store 1 block away in mall. 1,452 SQUARE FEET of comfort with on-site management. Absolutely No smoking and No pets please. Settled building four blocks from the lake front, park and Golf course. Near mutiple transportation 15 minutes from downtown. Call for a private showing, 773 852 - 4752.

No Pets Allowed



