Last updated March 30 2020 at 10:58 PM

7012 S. Chappel Ave 2nd Floor

7012 South Chappel Avenue · (773) 852-4752
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7012 South Chappel Avenue, Chicago, IL 60649
South Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2nd Floor · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

ceiling fan
fireplace
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful large 2bdrm/ Heat & APPLIANCES included - Property Id: 49511

HEAT and APPLIANCES included. 8 large rooms newly decorated. Lighted chandeliers, ceiling fans, ceramic tile and carpeting throughout. Decorative fireplace with 6 closets. Shopping and Grocery store 1 block away in mall. 1,452 SQUARE FEET of comfort with on-site management. Absolutely No smoking and No pets please. Settled building four blocks from the lake front, park and Golf course. Near mutiple transportation 15 minutes from downtown. Call for a private showing, 773 852 - 4752.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/49511
Property Id 49511

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5673852)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7012 S. Chappel Ave 2nd Floor have any available units?
7012 S. Chappel Ave 2nd Floor has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7012 S. Chappel Ave 2nd Floor have?
Some of 7012 S. Chappel Ave 2nd Floor's amenities include ceiling fan, fireplace, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7012 S. Chappel Ave 2nd Floor currently offering any rent specials?
7012 S. Chappel Ave 2nd Floor isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7012 S. Chappel Ave 2nd Floor pet-friendly?
No, 7012 S. Chappel Ave 2nd Floor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 7012 S. Chappel Ave 2nd Floor offer parking?
No, 7012 S. Chappel Ave 2nd Floor does not offer parking.
Does 7012 S. Chappel Ave 2nd Floor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7012 S. Chappel Ave 2nd Floor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7012 S. Chappel Ave 2nd Floor have a pool?
No, 7012 S. Chappel Ave 2nd Floor does not have a pool.
Does 7012 S. Chappel Ave 2nd Floor have accessible units?
No, 7012 S. Chappel Ave 2nd Floor does not have accessible units.
Does 7012 S. Chappel Ave 2nd Floor have units with dishwashers?
No, 7012 S. Chappel Ave 2nd Floor does not have units with dishwashers.
