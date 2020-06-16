All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 6826 N RIDGE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
6826 N RIDGE
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:17 PM

6826 N RIDGE

6826 North Ridge Boulevard · (917) 232-2277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Ridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6826 North Ridge Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60645
West Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 878 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
Two Bedroom in West Rogers Park--Heat Included!
This beautiful renovated two bedroom, one bathroom in West Rogers Park features hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, large living room, spacious bedrooms, tall ceilings, and lots of closet space. Heat Included! Small Pets Welcome! Wall A/C Unit! Parking might be available with an additional fee per month. Building features a fitness room, laundry on site, an elevator, and front door intercom with security access control. Near grocery stores, shopping and beautiful Warren Park-Easy access to Lake Shore Drive and I-90! *Photos might be of a similar unit in building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6826 N RIDGE have any available units?
6826 N RIDGE has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6826 N RIDGE have?
Some of 6826 N RIDGE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6826 N RIDGE currently offering any rent specials?
6826 N RIDGE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6826 N RIDGE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6826 N RIDGE is pet friendly.
Does 6826 N RIDGE offer parking?
Yes, 6826 N RIDGE does offer parking.
Does 6826 N RIDGE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6826 N RIDGE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6826 N RIDGE have a pool?
No, 6826 N RIDGE does not have a pool.
Does 6826 N RIDGE have accessible units?
No, 6826 N RIDGE does not have accessible units.
Does 6826 N RIDGE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6826 N RIDGE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6826 N RIDGE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

441 West Oakdale
441 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
4901 S Drexel Blvd
4901 S Drexel Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
One Superior Place
1 W Superior St
Chicago, IL 60654
1436-38 W Addison
1436 West Addison Street
Chicago, IL 60613
Sheridan Terrace
6725 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60626
K2 Apartments
365 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60661
1819 W Belmont
1819 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
100 West Chestnut Apartments
100 W Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60610

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity