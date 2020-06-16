6826 N RIDGE

Amenities

Two Bedroom in West Rogers Park--Heat Included!

This beautiful renovated two bedroom, one bathroom in West Rogers Park features hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, large living room, spacious bedrooms, tall ceilings, and lots of closet space. Heat Included! Small Pets Welcome! Wall A/C Unit! Parking might be available with an additional fee per month. Building features a fitness room, laundry on site, an elevator, and front door intercom with security access control. Near grocery stores, shopping and beautiful Warren Park-Easy access to Lake Shore Drive and I-90! *Photos might be of a similar unit in building.