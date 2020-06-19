6711 NORTH HERMITAGE AVENUE

Amenities

Adorable 2 bed 1 bath close to Loyola with updated kitchen available immediately! Absolutely adorable 2 bed 1 bath close to Loyola and right on top of Clark street! Completely renovated kitchen with tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, granite counters and breakfast bar. Real hardwood floors throughout with tiled bathroom. Large bedrooms off kitchen and private deck off rear of apartment. Storage included!! Wired for cable--easy hook up. Central heat/AC, washer/dryer in unit and cat friendly. Bike room on the North Shore side for easy bike storage included. Sorry, no parking available. Move in ASAP!