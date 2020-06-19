All apartments in Chicago
6711 NORTH HERMITAGE AVENUE
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

6711 NORTH HERMITAGE AVENUE

6711 North Hermitage Avenue · (708) 469-9160
Location

6711 North Hermitage Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
Adorable 2 bed 1 bath close to Loyola with updated kitchen available immediately! Absolutely adorable 2 bed 1 bath close to Loyola and right on top of Clark street! Completely renovated kitchen with tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, granite counters and breakfast bar. Real hardwood floors throughout with tiled bathroom. Large bedrooms off kitchen and private deck off rear of apartment. Storage included!! Wired for cable--easy hook up. Central heat/AC, washer/dryer in unit and cat friendly. Bike room on the North Shore side for easy bike storage included. Sorry, no parking available. Move in ASAP!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6711 NORTH HERMITAGE AVENUE have any available units?
6711 NORTH HERMITAGE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6711 NORTH HERMITAGE AVENUE have?
Some of 6711 NORTH HERMITAGE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6711 NORTH HERMITAGE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6711 NORTH HERMITAGE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6711 NORTH HERMITAGE AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6711 NORTH HERMITAGE AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 6711 NORTH HERMITAGE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 6711 NORTH HERMITAGE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 6711 NORTH HERMITAGE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6711 NORTH HERMITAGE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6711 NORTH HERMITAGE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6711 NORTH HERMITAGE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6711 NORTH HERMITAGE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6711 NORTH HERMITAGE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6711 NORTH HERMITAGE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6711 NORTH HERMITAGE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
