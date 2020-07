Amenities

**AVAILABLE JULY 1**COZY STUDIO IN THE HEART OF PRINTERS ROW! KITCHEN FEATURES 42" CABINETS WITH A STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR. ENTRY WAY HAS NEUTRAL TILE & DEN AREA FOR AN OFFICE / DESK. LARGE CLOSET SPACE. ACROSS THE STREET FROM COLUMBIA COLLEGE & MANY RESTAURANTS. NO PARKING/STORAGE WITH THIS STUDIO. PARKING IS IN THE AREA ACROSS THE STREET FOR DAILY OR MONTHLY PARKING.