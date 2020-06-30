All apartments in Chicago
639 W Roscoe St
639 W Roscoe St

639 West Roscoe Street · (224) 226-4000
Location

639 West Roscoe Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1025 · Avail. now

$1,025

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
AMAZING STUDIO FLOOR PLAN IN THE HEART OF LAKEVIEW - Property Id: 302460

Location: 639 W Roscoe St, Lakeview, 60657
Rent: $1025
Bedrooms: Studio
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Cats only
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street

VIDEO TOURS ARE AVAILABLE!!!
PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING

- Walk to CTA Red, Brown and Purple Lines
- Lakeview dining, shopping and night life on your fingertips
- Vintage studio with decorative fireplace
- Separate kitchen and dining area
- Hardwood flooring
- $28 utility package includes heat, water, trash and recycling

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302460
Property Id 302460

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5904368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 639 W Roscoe St have any available units?
639 W Roscoe St has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 639 W Roscoe St have?
Some of 639 W Roscoe St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 639 W Roscoe St currently offering any rent specials?
639 W Roscoe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 639 W Roscoe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 639 W Roscoe St is pet friendly.
Does 639 W Roscoe St offer parking?
Yes, 639 W Roscoe St offers parking.
Does 639 W Roscoe St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 639 W Roscoe St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 639 W Roscoe St have a pool?
No, 639 W Roscoe St does not have a pool.
Does 639 W Roscoe St have accessible units?
No, 639 W Roscoe St does not have accessible units.
Does 639 W Roscoe St have units with dishwashers?
No, 639 W Roscoe St does not have units with dishwashers.
