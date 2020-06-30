Amenities

AMAZING STUDIO FLOOR PLAN IN THE HEART OF LAKEVIEW - Property Id: 302460



Location: 639 W Roscoe St, Lakeview, 60657

Rent: $1025

Bedrooms: Studio

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Cats only

Laundry: In building

Parking: Street



VIDEO TOURS ARE AVAILABLE!!!

PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING



- Walk to CTA Red, Brown and Purple Lines

- Lakeview dining, shopping and night life on your fingertips

- Vintage studio with decorative fireplace

- Separate kitchen and dining area

- Hardwood flooring

- $28 utility package includes heat, water, trash and recycling



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE



Anastasiia Korinchevska

Landstar Realty Group

224-226-4000



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302460

