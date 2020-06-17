All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like
626 W Roscoe St 2E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
626 W Roscoe St 2E
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

626 W Roscoe St 2E

626 W Roscoe St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

626 W Roscoe St, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Renovated 1 bed w/ Laundry in Unit - Property Id: 263327

Hello Lakeview East! This apartment is right in all the action- just at Roscoe and Broadway! Walk to red line, walk to Addison, and walk to all the bars, restaurants, and nightlife in the neighborhood! This is a brand new renovation- central heat, central AC, dishwasher, and laundry in unit. The apartment is cat friendly

Pictures are of a similar unit, video of actual unit available upon request
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263327
Property Id 263327

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5830030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Similar Listings

Drexel Terrace
5043 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Mondial River West
910 W Huron St
Chicago, IL 60642
Chestnut Place
8 W Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60610
The Kent
2625 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
Wolcott & Winnemac
5032 N Wolcott Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
Centrum Bucktown
1743 N Leavitt St
Chicago, IL 60647
Union West
933 W Washington Blvd
Chicago, IL 60606
4857 North Paulina St. Apt.
4857 North Paulina Street
Chicago, IL 60640
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 626 W Roscoe St 2E have any available units?
626 W Roscoe St 2E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 626 W Roscoe St 2E have?
Some of 626 W Roscoe St 2E's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 626 W Roscoe St 2E currently offering any rent specials?
626 W Roscoe St 2E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 W Roscoe St 2E pet-friendly?
Yes, 626 W Roscoe St 2E is pet friendly.
Does 626 W Roscoe St 2E offer parking?
No, 626 W Roscoe St 2E does not offer parking.
Does 626 W Roscoe St 2E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 626 W Roscoe St 2E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 W Roscoe St 2E have a pool?
No, 626 W Roscoe St 2E does not have a pool.
Does 626 W Roscoe St 2E have accessible units?
No, 626 W Roscoe St 2E does not have accessible units.
Does 626 W Roscoe St 2E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 626 W Roscoe St 2E has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 BedroomsChicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly PlacesChicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln ParkHyde ParkAustinNear West SideUptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State UniversityRoosevelt UniversityUniversity of ChicagoCity Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College