All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 625 W Wrightwood Ave 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
625 W Wrightwood Ave 4
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

625 W Wrightwood Ave 4

625 W Wrightwood Ave · (224) 707-1567
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

625 W Wrightwood Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Condo Quality 1BD in Lincoln Park w/ Deck CG Incl! - Property Id: 270783

Cooking Gas & Heat Included! Storage Available, Garage Parking, Laundry On Site, Beautiful Roof top with Grills and Seating.
--
$35 monthly fee for water, sewage, trash, building maintenance etc. Laundry in building - there is a laundry app that tenants can download that will tell them what machines are available and also let them know when their laundry is done. Building has a shared patio with furniture and grills. Storage lockers near the end of the hall on the first floor
--
Stellar Lincoln Park apt near Red Line!?Free Heat?Free Gas?Pet-friendly?On-Site W/D?Wood flrs
Message today to schedule a private tour and apply on site!
$350 move in fee, $45 admin fee, 1st month due with application.
--
650+ credit and 3x rent in monthly income needed to apply or qualified co signer.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270783
Property Id 270783

(RLNE5741766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 W Wrightwood Ave 4 have any available units?
625 W Wrightwood Ave 4 has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 625 W Wrightwood Ave 4 have?
Some of 625 W Wrightwood Ave 4's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 W Wrightwood Ave 4 currently offering any rent specials?
625 W Wrightwood Ave 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 W Wrightwood Ave 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 625 W Wrightwood Ave 4 is pet friendly.
Does 625 W Wrightwood Ave 4 offer parking?
Yes, 625 W Wrightwood Ave 4 does offer parking.
Does 625 W Wrightwood Ave 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 W Wrightwood Ave 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 W Wrightwood Ave 4 have a pool?
No, 625 W Wrightwood Ave 4 does not have a pool.
Does 625 W Wrightwood Ave 4 have accessible units?
No, 625 W Wrightwood Ave 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 625 W Wrightwood Ave 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 625 W Wrightwood Ave 4 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 625 W Wrightwood Ave 4?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

3130 North Lake Shore Drive
3130 N Lake Shore Dr
Chicago, IL 60657
Reside at Belmont Harbor
426 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Ashland Manor
4874 North Ashland Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
Woodlawn Court
5218 S Woodlawn Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
701 S Karlov Ave
701 S Karlov Ave
Chicago, IL 60624
1210 W. Waveland Apt.
1210 West Waveland Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
Roosevelt Collection Lofts
1135 S Delano Ct E
Chicago, IL 60607
1350 Lake Shore Drive
1350 N Lake Shore Dr
Chicago, IL 60610

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity