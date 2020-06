Amenities

Outstanding one bedroom, one bathroom in Lincoln Park walkup features updated kitchen with maple cabinets, dishwasher, separate dining room with built in hutch and shelves, spacious living area with decorative fireplace and mantel, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom,hardwood floors, central heat and air, laundry room in building, well behaved pets welcome, and more! Won't Last Long! Call Today!



Terms: One year lease