5670 N Ridge Ave 1S

$925 / 1br - 1ft2 - Renovated 1Br in Edgewater - Property Id: 171142
Rent: 925 / Month
Beds: 1
Bath: 1
Available Date: NOW
Broker Fee: No Fee
Pet: Cat Ok
Location: 5670 N Ridge Ave (Edgewater)
Rent includes: Heat, water and cooking gas
Laundry: In building
Brand new renovated 1BR 1 Bath in Edgewater.
Few mins walking distance from the redline.
Lots of restaurants,bars and coffee shops in the area
Heat, water and cooking gas in included in the monthly rent, tenants only pay electric and cable/internet.
No security deposit, only one time non refundable move in fee of $250
Ready to move in immediately. Easy to show same day.
Laundry is in the building.
Fully renovated with brand new kitchen and bathroom
PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING
Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)
Landstar Realty Group
312-307-6616
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/171142
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5828405)