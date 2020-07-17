All apartments in Chicago
5670 N Ridge Ave 1S

5670 North Ridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5670 North Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
some paid utils
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
internet access
$925 / 1br - 1ft2 - Renovated 1Br in Edgewater - Property Id: 171142

Rent: 925 / Month
Beds: 1
Bath: 1
Available Date: NOW
Broker Fee: No Fee
Pet: Cat Ok
Rent Includes:: Heat, Gas, Water

Location: 5670 N Ridge Ave (Edgewater)

Rent includes: Heat, water and cooking gas
Pets: Cats ok, no dogs
Laundry: In building

Brand new renovated 1BR 1 Bath in Edgewater.
Few mins walking distance from the redline.
Lots of restaurants,bars and coffee shops in the area
Heat, water and cooking gas in included in the monthly rent, tenants only pay electric and cable/internet.
Cats are ok with no pet fees
No security deposit, only one time non refundable move in fee of $250
Ready to move in immediately. Easy to show same day.
Laundry is in the building.
Fully renovated with brand new kitchen and bathroom

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING

Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)
Landstar Realty Group
312-307-6616

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/171142
Property Id 171142

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5828405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5670 N Ridge Ave 1S have any available units?
5670 N Ridge Ave 1S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5670 N Ridge Ave 1S have?
Some of 5670 N Ridge Ave 1S's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and coffee bar.
Is 5670 N Ridge Ave 1S currently offering any rent specials?
5670 N Ridge Ave 1S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5670 N Ridge Ave 1S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5670 N Ridge Ave 1S is pet friendly.
Does 5670 N Ridge Ave 1S offer parking?
No, 5670 N Ridge Ave 1S does not offer parking.
Does 5670 N Ridge Ave 1S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5670 N Ridge Ave 1S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5670 N Ridge Ave 1S have a pool?
No, 5670 N Ridge Ave 1S does not have a pool.
Does 5670 N Ridge Ave 1S have accessible units?
No, 5670 N Ridge Ave 1S does not have accessible units.
Does 5670 N Ridge Ave 1S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5670 N Ridge Ave 1S does not have units with dishwashers.
