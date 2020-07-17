5670 N Ridge Ave 1S

Amenities

$925 / 1br - 1ft2 - Renovated 1Br in Edgewater - Property Id: 171142



Rent: 925 / Month

Beds: 1

Bath: 1

Available Date: NOW

Broker Fee: No Fee

Pet: Cat Ok

Rent Includes:: Heat, Gas, Water



Location: 5670 N Ridge Ave (Edgewater)



Rent includes: Heat, water and cooking gas

Pets: Cats ok, no dogs

Laundry: In building



Brand new renovated 1BR 1 Bath in Edgewater.

Few mins walking distance from the redline.

Lots of restaurants,bars and coffee shops in the area

Heat, water and cooking gas in included in the monthly rent, tenants only pay electric and cable/internet.

Cats are ok with no pet fees

No security deposit, only one time non refundable move in fee of $250

Ready to move in immediately. Easy to show same day.

Laundry is in the building.

Fully renovated with brand new kitchen and bathroom



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING



Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)

Landstar Realty Group

312-307-6616



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/171142

Property Id 171142



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5828405)