540 W ROSCOE ST
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

540 W ROSCOE ST

540 West Roscoe Street · (312) 672-1023
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

540 West Roscoe Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Must See One Bedroom in East Lake View! Heat & Gas Included! Nestled in the East Lake View this bright one bedroom apartment features an open kitchen, a large living area, beautiful hardwood floors, and great windows! Prime location half a block to the Lake! Close to multiple CTA bus routes, short walk to Belmont CTA hub, Jewel, Whole Foods, Walmart Express, restaurants, nightlife, Wrigley Field and more! *Cooking gas, water, and heat included. No Security deposit required, just a one-time move in fee of $395. Building is pet friendly with one-time fees. *Pictures may be of similar unit*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 W ROSCOE ST have any available units?
540 W ROSCOE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 540 W ROSCOE ST currently offering any rent specials?
540 W ROSCOE ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 W ROSCOE ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 540 W ROSCOE ST is pet friendly.
Does 540 W ROSCOE ST offer parking?
No, 540 W ROSCOE ST does not offer parking.
Does 540 W ROSCOE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 540 W ROSCOE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 W ROSCOE ST have a pool?
No, 540 W ROSCOE ST does not have a pool.
Does 540 W ROSCOE ST have accessible units?
No, 540 W ROSCOE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 540 W ROSCOE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 540 W ROSCOE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 540 W ROSCOE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 540 W ROSCOE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
