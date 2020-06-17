540 W ROSCOE ST

Amenities

Must See One Bedroom in East Lake View! Heat & Gas Included! Nestled in the East Lake View this bright one bedroom apartment features an open kitchen, a large living area, beautiful hardwood floors, and great windows! Prime location half a block to the Lake! Close to multiple CTA bus routes, short walk to Belmont CTA hub, Jewel, Whole Foods, Walmart Express, restaurants, nightlife, Wrigley Field and more! *Cooking gas, water, and heat included. No Security deposit required, just a one-time move in fee of $395. Building is pet friendly with one-time fees. *Pictures may be of similar unit*