532 W Belmont Ave 1N
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

532 W Belmont Ave 1N

532 W Belmont Ave · (773) 255-3528
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

532 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1N · Avail. Jul 1

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Unit 1N Available 07/01/20 Lakeview 2BR with In-Unit Laundry, Central AC - Property Id: 298023

Recently Updated 2BR / 1BA in the Heart of Lakeview
- Hardwood Floors Throughout
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Dishwasher and Microwave
- In-Unit Laundry!
- Large Bedrooms with Good Closet Space
- Updated Bathroom
- Central Heat & AC
- Secure, Gated Entry
- Near the Corner of Belmont and Broadway
- Short Walk to Transportation, Lakefront, Grocery Stores, Restaurants, and Nightlife
- Available 7/1
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=pnzkLrE87a3
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298023
Property Id 298023

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5848412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 532 W Belmont Ave 1N have any available units?
532 W Belmont Ave 1N has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 532 W Belmont Ave 1N have?
Some of 532 W Belmont Ave 1N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 532 W Belmont Ave 1N currently offering any rent specials?
532 W Belmont Ave 1N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 532 W Belmont Ave 1N pet-friendly?
No, 532 W Belmont Ave 1N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 532 W Belmont Ave 1N offer parking?
No, 532 W Belmont Ave 1N does not offer parking.
Does 532 W Belmont Ave 1N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 532 W Belmont Ave 1N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 532 W Belmont Ave 1N have a pool?
No, 532 W Belmont Ave 1N does not have a pool.
Does 532 W Belmont Ave 1N have accessible units?
No, 532 W Belmont Ave 1N does not have accessible units.
Does 532 W Belmont Ave 1N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 532 W Belmont Ave 1N has units with dishwashers.
