Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Lakeview 2 Bed 1 Bath w/ Laundry in unit

Amazing 2 bed 1 Bathroom 3 blocks to the lake, and all of the East Lakeview restaurants and cafes. Hardwood Floors, Large Bedrooms, Large living space,Newer Kitchen, Newer Bathroom, Laundry in Unit!. Pets Welcome!, New HVAC with AC Parking available Next door to building. *Photos may be of similar unit*