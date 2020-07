Amenities

Close to the beach! Completely updated one bedroom Bamboo floors with Stainless steel and granite make this 1 bedroom home a pleasure to live in. All utilities are included being gas, heat cable, garbage and snow removal, only electric paid by tenant. No pet building. 2 blocks from the zoo this location is close to everything. Close to the intersection of Clark and Fullerton. Agent related to landlord.