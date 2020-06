Amenities

in unit laundry garage some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

2 Bedroom Home 4 Rent - Property Id: 297411



This a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house w/ a home Office area.



Modern appliances, spacious Living Room + In Unit Washer and Dryer (small loads) + Full Unfinished basement w/Washer and Dryer Hookups.



***Note Last coat of Paint being Added + Kitchen Just redone (still some minor work needed***



2 Car Garage included in rent at no extra charge.



Steps to public transportation, shopping and restaurants. Tenant is responsible to pay for electric and cooking gas bill. Tenant is also responsible for heat.



***Section 8 welcome ***



Requirements

Time on the job at least 7 months

No prior evictions

Monthly income at least 2.5 times the rent

Credit at least 550



First Month + $1000 Non-Refundable Move in Fee



Feel free to call with any questions or concerns...312.600.8924!!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297411

Property Id 297411



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5844973)