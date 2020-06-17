All apartments in Chicago
50 E BELLEVUE PL
Last updated February 18 2020 at 3:10 AM

50 E BELLEVUE PL

50 East Bellevue Place · (219) 221-1782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

50 East Bellevue Place, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
microwave
internet access
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
internet access
SPACIOUS & SUN LIT PENTHOUSE IN GOLD COAST~PRIVATE ACCESS TO ROOF TOP~
Welcome to the epitome of full-amenity high-rise living! Rarely available CORNER PENTHOUSE with unobstructed views from every room! Sun-drenched unit features expansive living/dining room with floor to ceiling windows, brand new hardwood floors, galley kitchen with double oven and microwave, master suite with brand new master bath, and new closet! Access to the rooftop deck from the unit! Rent includes water, heat, internet and basic cable. IDEAL GOLD COAST location- walk to State Street, Michigan Avenue, Oak Street Beach and MUCH MORE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 E BELLEVUE PL have any available units?
50 E BELLEVUE PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 E BELLEVUE PL have?
Some of 50 E BELLEVUE PL's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 E BELLEVUE PL currently offering any rent specials?
50 E BELLEVUE PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 E BELLEVUE PL pet-friendly?
No, 50 E BELLEVUE PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 50 E BELLEVUE PL offer parking?
No, 50 E BELLEVUE PL does not offer parking.
Does 50 E BELLEVUE PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 E BELLEVUE PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 E BELLEVUE PL have a pool?
No, 50 E BELLEVUE PL does not have a pool.
Does 50 E BELLEVUE PL have accessible units?
No, 50 E BELLEVUE PL does not have accessible units.
Does 50 E BELLEVUE PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 E BELLEVUE PL does not have units with dishwashers.
