Amenities

Updated bright and sunny two bedroom penthouse unit available in the heart of the Six Corners/Portage Park. Condo features large bedrooms, Brazilian cherry hardwood floors throughout, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and in unit washer dryer. Extra large storage unit included in rent. Close to starbucks, shopping, dining and transportation. Easy street parking. Close proximity to Montrose blue line stop.