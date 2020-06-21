All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
479 West Huron Street
479 West Huron Street

479 East Huron Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1909637
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

479 East Huron Street, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1906 · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
gym
internet access
The River North neighborhood is a dynamic residential neighborhood with a vibrant art, retail and restaurant scene. Footsteps away is the River North Arts and Entertainment district with its many galleries, lifestyle and shopping choices and its limitless cafe and restaurant opportunities as well as the nearby East Bank Club, Chicago's premier sports, fitness and dining club. Apartment Amenities: Kitchens with granite countertops and Energy Star rated appliances Spectacular Views of the Chicago skyline Designer pendant lighting in kitchens Full-size washer and dryer in units Spacious walk-in closets * Private balconies or oversized terraces in select units Floor to ceiling windows * Hardwood Flooring throughout living areas Expanded ceiling heights of 9.5 to10.5 feet Pre-wired for high speed internet * select units only ***Pricing for One Bed apartments starting at $2196. Prices and availability are subject to Change******

Amenities:
WiFi, Business Center, Balcony, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Walk-In Closet, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 479 West Huron Street have any available units?
479 West Huron Street has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 479 West Huron Street have?
Some of 479 West Huron Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 479 West Huron Street currently offering any rent specials?
479 West Huron Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 479 West Huron Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 479 West Huron Street is pet friendly.
Does 479 West Huron Street offer parking?
No, 479 West Huron Street does not offer parking.
Does 479 West Huron Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 479 West Huron Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 479 West Huron Street have a pool?
No, 479 West Huron Street does not have a pool.
Does 479 West Huron Street have accessible units?
No, 479 West Huron Street does not have accessible units.
Does 479 West Huron Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 479 West Huron Street has units with dishwashers.
