Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
474 N Lake Shore Dr 3107
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

474 N Lake Shore Dr 3107

474 N Lake Shore Dr · (312) 622-2383
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Chicago
Near North Side
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
1 Bedrooms
Location

474 N Lake Shore Dr, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Unit 3107 · Avail. now

$1,825

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
sauna
Gorgeous studio unit in Streeterville, available - Property Id: 277548

Stunning classic city skyline and river views from completely remodeled 31st floor studio available for rent July 1. Featuring designer flooring, in-unit washer/dryer, carrera marble counters, stainless steel appliances, Italian porcelain bath with floating double vanity & tons of closet space. Located in coveted Streeterville neighborhood with 60611 zip code on Lake Shore Drive. Unbeatable location steps from Navy Pier, parks, dining, shopping, transportation, and lake shore running trails. Full amenity building includes: state of art expansive fitness center, indoor lap pool and hot tub, steam room, sauna, party room, elevators, 24 hour door person & gorgeous, modern and spacious elevated sundeck with BBQ grills. Rental garage parking available in the building.
Property Id 277548

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5770591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 474 N Lake Shore Dr 3107 have any available units?
474 N Lake Shore Dr 3107 has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 474 N Lake Shore Dr 3107 have?
Some of 474 N Lake Shore Dr 3107's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 474 N Lake Shore Dr 3107 currently offering any rent specials?
474 N Lake Shore Dr 3107 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 474 N Lake Shore Dr 3107 pet-friendly?
No, 474 N Lake Shore Dr 3107 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 474 N Lake Shore Dr 3107 offer parking?
Yes, 474 N Lake Shore Dr 3107 does offer parking.
Does 474 N Lake Shore Dr 3107 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 474 N Lake Shore Dr 3107 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 474 N Lake Shore Dr 3107 have a pool?
Yes, 474 N Lake Shore Dr 3107 has a pool.
Does 474 N Lake Shore Dr 3107 have accessible units?
No, 474 N Lake Shore Dr 3107 does not have accessible units.
Does 474 N Lake Shore Dr 3107 have units with dishwashers?
No, 474 N Lake Shore Dr 3107 does not have units with dishwashers.
