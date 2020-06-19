474 N Lake Shore Dr 3107

Amenities

Stunning classic city skyline and river views from completely remodeled 31st floor studio available for rent July 1. Featuring designer flooring, in-unit washer/dryer, carrera marble counters, stainless steel appliances, Italian porcelain bath with floating double vanity & tons of closet space. Located in coveted Streeterville neighborhood with 60611 zip code on Lake Shore Drive. Unbeatable location steps from Navy Pier, parks, dining, shopping, transportation, and lake shore running trails. Full amenity building includes: state of art expansive fitness center, indoor lap pool and hot tub, steam room, sauna, party room, elevators, 24 hour door person & gorgeous, modern and spacious elevated sundeck with BBQ grills. Rental garage parking available in the building.

No Pets Allowed



