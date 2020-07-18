4523 N Wolcott Ave 2A

Amenities

Massive Ravenswood 2 bed with heat included! - Property Id: 272055



Ravenswood 2 bedroom just 2 blocks from the Montrose Brown line Stop. You can walk to Mariano's, Chase, Winnemac park. Located just a 4 minute walk to the Montrose Brown Line or 6 minute walk to the Ravenswood Metra.

Massive two bedroom, one bathroom rehab in Ravenswood! Unit features hardwood floors, spacious living area and dining room, updated kitchen, updated ceramic tiled bathroom, tons of closet space, on-site laundry room, heat and water included, and more! Cats Ok; no dogs, please

No Dogs Allowed



