4523 N Wolcott Ave 2A
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

4523 N Wolcott Ave 2A

4523 North Wolcott Avenue · (215) 384-3802
Location

4523 North Wolcott Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2A · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Massive Ravenswood 2 bed with heat included! - Property Id: 272055

Ravenswood 2 bedroom just 2 blocks from the Montrose Brown line Stop. You can walk to Mariano's, Chase, Winnemac park. Located just a 4 minute walk to the Montrose Brown Line or 6 minute walk to the Ravenswood Metra.
Massive two bedroom, one bathroom rehab in Ravenswood! Unit features hardwood floors, spacious living area and dining room, updated kitchen, updated ceramic tiled bathroom, tons of closet space, on-site laundry room, heat and water included, and more! Cats Ok; no dogs, please
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4523-n-wolcott-ave-chicago-il-unit-2a/272055
Property Id 272055

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5961892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4523 N Wolcott Ave 2A have any available units?
4523 N Wolcott Ave 2A has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4523 N Wolcott Ave 2A have?
Some of 4523 N Wolcott Ave 2A's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4523 N Wolcott Ave 2A currently offering any rent specials?
4523 N Wolcott Ave 2A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4523 N Wolcott Ave 2A pet-friendly?
Yes, 4523 N Wolcott Ave 2A is pet friendly.
Does 4523 N Wolcott Ave 2A offer parking?
No, 4523 N Wolcott Ave 2A does not offer parking.
Does 4523 N Wolcott Ave 2A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4523 N Wolcott Ave 2A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4523 N Wolcott Ave 2A have a pool?
No, 4523 N Wolcott Ave 2A does not have a pool.
Does 4523 N Wolcott Ave 2A have accessible units?
No, 4523 N Wolcott Ave 2A does not have accessible units.
Does 4523 N Wolcott Ave 2A have units with dishwashers?
No, 4523 N Wolcott Ave 2A does not have units with dishwashers.
