451 W MELROSE ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry bike storage

Must See Studio in Lake View!

Fantastic studio apartment offer a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, open layouts, ample natural sunlight, and nicely finished kitchens and baths. Additionally the building has laundry facilities onsite, bike storage, additional storage, and a 24-hour on-site building superintendent providing tenants daily peace of mind and ensuring that all packages find their way home safely. Literally steps to Lake Michigan, the lakeshore path, countless great bars and restaurants, cafe's and shopping, Broadway and downtown express buses, this location is as convenient as it gets. Make the most of the neighborhood and live in a historic LAKEVIEW building! The building has grand feeling throughout, beautiful vintage charm at every corner as at one time it was victorian styled hotel, it has an elevator, and it is pet friendly! **Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.