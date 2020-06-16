All apartments in Chicago
Last updated January 15 2020 at 2:43 PM

451 W MELROSE ST

451 West Melrose Street · (312) 672-1023
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

451 West Melrose Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
elevator
bike storage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
Must See Studio in Lake View!
Fantastic studio apartment offer a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, open layouts, ample natural sunlight, and nicely finished kitchens and baths. Additionally the building has laundry facilities onsite, bike storage, additional storage, and a 24-hour on-site building superintendent providing tenants daily peace of mind and ensuring that all packages find their way home safely. Literally steps to Lake Michigan, the lakeshore path, countless great bars and restaurants, cafe's and shopping, Broadway and downtown express buses, this location is as convenient as it gets. Make the most of the neighborhood and live in a historic LAKEVIEW building! The building has grand feeling throughout, beautiful vintage charm at every corner as at one time it was victorian styled hotel, it has an elevator, and it is pet friendly! **Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 451 W MELROSE ST have any available units?
451 W MELROSE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 451 W MELROSE ST have?
Some of 451 W MELROSE ST's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 451 W MELROSE ST currently offering any rent specials?
451 W MELROSE ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 451 W MELROSE ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 451 W MELROSE ST is pet friendly.
Does 451 W MELROSE ST offer parking?
No, 451 W MELROSE ST does not offer parking.
Does 451 W MELROSE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 451 W MELROSE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 451 W MELROSE ST have a pool?
No, 451 W MELROSE ST does not have a pool.
Does 451 W MELROSE ST have accessible units?
No, 451 W MELROSE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 451 W MELROSE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 451 W MELROSE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
