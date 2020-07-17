4451 N Drake

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

2nd floor unit in an Albany Park 6 flat is available for immediate occupancy. Rent includes heat and water. The residence features a separate dining room, updated kitchen with brand new appliances, updated bathroom with linen closet, and refinished hardwood floors throughout. The 3rd bedroom is smaller than the others and does not have a closet, though there is ample closet space in the living space. Laundry is in the building and pets are negotiable with an additional fee. To schedule a tour, please text Michael Keating at 773-391-8110.



Terms: One year lease