Chicago, IL
4451 N Drake
Last updated June 26 2020 at 8:24 AM

4451 N Drake

4451 North Drake Avenue · (773) 391-8110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4451 North Drake Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
2nd floor unit in an Albany Park 6 flat is available for immediate occupancy. Rent includes heat and water. The residence features a separate dining room, updated kitchen with brand new appliances, updated bathroom with linen closet, and refinished hardwood floors throughout. The 3rd bedroom is smaller than the others and does not have a closet, though there is ample closet space in the living space. Laundry is in the building and pets are negotiable with an additional fee. To schedule a tour, please text Michael Keating at 773-391-8110.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4451 N Drake have any available units?
4451 N Drake doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4451 N Drake have?
Some of 4451 N Drake's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4451 N Drake currently offering any rent specials?
4451 N Drake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4451 N Drake pet-friendly?
Yes, 4451 N Drake is pet friendly.
Does 4451 N Drake offer parking?
No, 4451 N Drake does not offer parking.
Does 4451 N Drake have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4451 N Drake does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4451 N Drake have a pool?
No, 4451 N Drake does not have a pool.
Does 4451 N Drake have accessible units?
No, 4451 N Drake does not have accessible units.
Does 4451 N Drake have units with dishwashers?
No, 4451 N Drake does not have units with dishwashers.
