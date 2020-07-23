4415 N Wolcott Ave B2

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly pool some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool

Perfect location! Montrose brown line is literally steps from your front door! The brown line can take you to Albany Park, Lakeview, Lincoln Park, River North, and the loop. Welles Park is just a 10 minute walk from the front door and offers multiple baseball fields, an indoor pool, and a concert stage. Tons of restaurants and shops are in the area as well.

This massive studio offers a spacious layout, hardwood floors, and oversized closets. Separate eat in kitchen is a huge plus! This building is pet friendly with laundry on site!

***Note: Price Reflects Net Effective Rent rate - 1st month rent is $1050

