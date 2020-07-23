All apartments in Chicago
4415 N Wolcott Ave B2
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

4415 N Wolcott Ave B2

4415 North Wolcott Avenue · (708) 942-1771
Location

4415 North Wolcott Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit B2 · Avail. now

$963

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
4415 N Wolcott B2 - Property Id: 270680

Perfect location! Montrose brown line is literally steps from your front door! The brown line can take you to Albany Park, Lakeview, Lincoln Park, River North, and the loop. Welles Park is just a 10 minute walk from the front door and offers multiple baseball fields, an indoor pool, and a concert stage. Tons of restaurants and shops are in the area as well.
This massive studio offers a spacious layout, hardwood floors, and oversized closets. Separate eat in kitchen is a huge plus! This building is pet friendly with laundry on site!
Call today before you miss out on this steal!

***Note: Price Reflects Net Effective Rent rate - 1st month rent is $1050
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4415-n-wolcott-ave-chicago-il-unit-b2/270680
Property Id 270680

(RLNE5948362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4415 N Wolcott Ave B2 have any available units?
4415 N Wolcott Ave B2 has a unit available for $963 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4415 N Wolcott Ave B2 have?
Some of 4415 N Wolcott Ave B2's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4415 N Wolcott Ave B2 currently offering any rent specials?
4415 N Wolcott Ave B2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4415 N Wolcott Ave B2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4415 N Wolcott Ave B2 is pet friendly.
Does 4415 N Wolcott Ave B2 offer parking?
No, 4415 N Wolcott Ave B2 does not offer parking.
Does 4415 N Wolcott Ave B2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4415 N Wolcott Ave B2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4415 N Wolcott Ave B2 have a pool?
Yes, 4415 N Wolcott Ave B2 has a pool.
Does 4415 N Wolcott Ave B2 have accessible units?
No, 4415 N Wolcott Ave B2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4415 N Wolcott Ave B2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4415 N Wolcott Ave B2 has units with dishwashers.
