4411 N La Crosse Ave 2

Amenities
Jefferson Park Huge 2 room Studio! Free Heat!! - Property Id: 126982
Vintage LARGE 2 Room Studio near Highway! Heat included! Huge Deck!
This vintage apartment offers a great balance between studio and 1 bedroom living. Unit features full sized light filled living room, a pass through bedroom with adjoining bathroom, butlers pantry and full kitchen. This is 1 bedroom living at a studio price.
Featuring:
Free heat
New blinds
Fridge stove
New ceiling fans
HUGE DECK!!
Living Room
Bedroom
Large walk in closet
Bathroom
Pantry
Kitchen
Heat included!
Coin-Laundry in Building
Included in Rent: Water, Heat, Maintenance, & Trash
Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.
*Photos may be of a similar unit.
Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!
No Dogs Allowed
