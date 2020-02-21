All apartments in Chicago
4411 N La Crosse Ave 2
4411 N La Crosse Ave 2

4411 N La Crosse Ave · (773) 357-7733
Location

4411 N La Crosse Ave, Chicago, IL 60630
Portage Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Jefferson Park Huge 2 room Studio! Free Heat!! - Property Id: 126982

Vintage LARGE 2 Room Studio near Highway! Heat included! Huge Deck!

This vintage apartment offers a great balance between studio and 1 bedroom living. Unit features full sized light filled living room, a pass through bedroom with adjoining bathroom, butlers pantry and full kitchen. This is 1 bedroom living at a studio price.

Featuring:

Free heat
New blinds
Fridge stove
New ceiling fans
HUGE DECK!!

Living Room
Bedroom
Large walk in closet
Bathroom
Pantry
Kitchen

Heat included!

Coin-Laundry in Building

Included in Rent: Water, Heat, Maintenance, & Trash

Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.

*Photos may be of a similar unit.

Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126982
Property Id 126982

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5810608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4411 N La Crosse Ave 2 have any available units?
4411 N La Crosse Ave 2 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4411 N La Crosse Ave 2 have?
Some of 4411 N La Crosse Ave 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4411 N La Crosse Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4411 N La Crosse Ave 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4411 N La Crosse Ave 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4411 N La Crosse Ave 2 is pet friendly.
Does 4411 N La Crosse Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 4411 N La Crosse Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 4411 N La Crosse Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4411 N La Crosse Ave 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4411 N La Crosse Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 4411 N La Crosse Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4411 N La Crosse Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 4411 N La Crosse Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4411 N La Crosse Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4411 N La Crosse Ave 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
