4411 N La Crosse Ave 2

Jefferson Park Huge 2 room Studio! Free Heat!! - Property Id: 126982



Vintage LARGE 2 Room Studio near Highway! Heat included! Huge Deck!



This vintage apartment offers a great balance between studio and 1 bedroom living. Unit features full sized light filled living room, a pass through bedroom with adjoining bathroom, butlers pantry and full kitchen. This is 1 bedroom living at a studio price.



Featuring:



Free heat

New blinds

Fridge stove

New ceiling fans

HUGE DECK!!



Living Room

Bedroom

Large walk in closet

Bathroom

Pantry

Kitchen



Heat included!



Coin-Laundry in Building



Included in Rent: Water, Heat, Maintenance, & Trash



Application Fee (Done Online)

No Security Deposit!

Administrative Fee/s apply.

Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.



*Photos may be of a similar unit.



Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126982

No Dogs Allowed



