4341 South Berkeley Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly new construction parking

Picturesque North Kenwood New Construction expertly designed and detailed 2 bedroom 2 bath includes rear patio and parking set in intimate boutique 3 Unit walk up building. Amazing front windows, high ceilings, Porcelain Wood Grain Floors, Custom Shaker Kitchen with Built in Pantry Cabinets, Quartz Counter tops, Professional Stainless appliance package, Full back splash, Designer Lighting, Custom Closets throughout, Huge bedrooms, Resort Caliber Bathrooms with Bronze Accents, Subway Tile, Frame less Glass, Over sized Master bath shower, Washer/Dryer in unit, Concrete Patio & Common Rear Yard. Tremendous value. Pictures of 3rd Unit on site. $500 Move in Fee $250 move-in fee per pet. Credit Check $69.00 per adult 680 Credit score, 3 times income, Past Verifiable Landlord History