All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4341 South Berkeley Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4341 South Berkeley Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:15 AM

4341 South Berkeley Avenue

4341 South Berkeley Avenue · (773) 645-7900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Kenwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4341 South Berkeley Avenue, Chicago, IL 60653
Kenwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
new construction
Picturesque North Kenwood New Construction expertly designed and detailed 2 bedroom 2 bath includes rear patio and parking set in intimate boutique 3 Unit walk up building. Amazing front windows, high ceilings, Porcelain Wood Grain Floors, Custom Shaker Kitchen with Built in Pantry Cabinets, Quartz Counter tops, Professional Stainless appliance package, Full back splash, Designer Lighting, Custom Closets throughout, Huge bedrooms, Resort Caliber Bathrooms with Bronze Accents, Subway Tile, Frame less Glass, Over sized Master bath shower, Washer/Dryer in unit, Concrete Patio & Common Rear Yard. Tremendous value. Pictures of 3rd Unit on site. $500 Move in Fee $250 move-in fee per pet. Credit Check $69.00 per adult 680 Credit score, 3 times income, Past Verifiable Landlord History

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4341 South Berkeley Avenue have any available units?
4341 South Berkeley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4341 South Berkeley Avenue have?
Some of 4341 South Berkeley Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4341 South Berkeley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4341 South Berkeley Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4341 South Berkeley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4341 South Berkeley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4341 South Berkeley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4341 South Berkeley Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4341 South Berkeley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4341 South Berkeley Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4341 South Berkeley Avenue have a pool?
No, 4341 South Berkeley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4341 South Berkeley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4341 South Berkeley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4341 South Berkeley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4341 South Berkeley Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4341 South Berkeley Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5326-5336 S. Greenwood Avenue
5326 S Greenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
734 W. Oakdale
734 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
The Chatelaine
215 E Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60611
2653 N Wayne
2653 North Wayne Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
5410-18 S Ridgewood Ct
5418 South Ridgewood Court
Chicago, IL 60637
5330 S.blackstone Ave A
5330 South Blackstone Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
1941 West Winnemac Ave. Apt.
1941 West Winnemac Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
2741 North Southport Ave. Apt.
2741 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity